Canada issues advisory against non-essential travel to Maui due to wildfires

Global Affairs Canada has issued an advisory against non-essential travel to Maui, Hawaii as historic wildfires rage across the island.

The rapidly spreading wildfires are destroying sections of the island and have forced evacuations in some areas, including the popular tourist spot of Lahaina.

Jérémie Bérubé, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada, told CTVNews.ca that the federal department is closely monitoring the wildfires in Hawaii and consular officials are in contact with affected Canadians and family members.

“Canadians are strongly advised to exercise caution, monitor local news and weather reports and to follow the instructions of local authorities, including evacuation orders,” Bérubé said in a written statement.

Officials in Hawaii warned Thursday that the death toll -- already at 36 -- could rise, with the fires still burning and search and rescue teams spreading out to search charred areas.

So far, Global Affairs Canada is “not aware of any Canadians who have been killed or injured as a result of these wildfires,” Bérubé said.

The National Weather Service says Hurricane Dora, which is passing south of the island chain at a safe distance, was partly to blame for strong winds, which are driving the flames, knocking out power and grounding firefighting helicopters.

Canadians in need of emergency consular assistance may contact Global Affairs' Emergency Watch and Response Centre by calling +1 613 996 8885, texting +1 613-686-3658, via Telegram at Canada Emergency Abroad, via WhatsApp at +1 613-909-8881, or via Signal at +1-613-909-8087.

Help is also available through email at sos@international.gc.ca.