Canada imposes sanctions on anniversary of fraudulent 2020 Belarus election

Canadian men's 4x100 team wins Olympic gold
Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team has claimed Olympic gold. With Andre De Grasse running the anchor leg, the Canadians posted a winning time of 37.5 seconds in Friday's final.
Canada imposed sanctions on 10 people and six entities on the anniversary of the fraudulent 2020 presidential elections in Belarus, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement Friday.
The sanctions are in response to what Joly describes as ongoing and systematic human rights abuses in Belarus, and support for Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine.
Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko marked 30 years in power in that country last month.
He won his sixth term in office in 2020 in balloting widely regarded domestically and abroad as rigged.
The list of sanctions includes judges who Canada says have arbitrarily condemned citizens for expressing their opposition to the 2020 elections.
The sanctions extend to state-owned enterprises that intimidated and fired employees involved in peaceful protests and strikes after the 2020 election.
It also includes people who co-ordinate military production with Russia in Belarus.
Belarus is sandwiched between Russia, Ukraine and NATO members Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.
The authoritarian regime is a major ally for Moscow.
Many of the tanks that rolled into Ukraine on the first day of the Russian invasion in February 2022 were first staged on Belarusian soil, giving Russia a shorter and more direct route to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.
The sanctions target entities involved in the production and repair of military equipment used as part of the invasion.
The measures were imposed in co-ordination with the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States.
"We affirm that the sanctions we have recently announced represent a coordinated, multilateral effort to advance accountability for the Lukashenko regime," the countries said in a joint statement Friday.
"We will continue to consider our options, including additional sanctions, to hold accountable those who enable the Lukashenko regime's suppression of democracy in Belarus."
The countries promised to continue to try to expose and cut off sources of crucial support for the Russian war in Ukraine from Belarus.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2024.
A plane with 62 people aboard crashed in a fiery wreck in a residential area of a city in Brazil's Sao Paulo state Friday, the airline said, but it was not immediately clear how many people were injured or killed.
Remnants of tropical storm Debby merging with another low pressure system over the Great Lakes could bring up to 120 millimetres of rain to parts of Eastern Canada on Friday.
A Langley, B.C., family is heartbroken after their small Maltipoo, Sky, was mauled to death by a larger dog in Stanley Park.
Dire financial straits are leading droves of Olympic athletes to sell images of their bodies to subscribers on OnlyFans — known for sexually explicit content — to sustain their dreams of gold at the Games.
Police are looking for help identifying a person of interest in relation to a fatal shooting that occurred in Rocky View County, east of Calgary, on Tuesday.
The dead woman who was found entangled in a baggage conveyor belt at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport was from North Carolina, authorities said Friday.
The RCMP is interviewing witnesses connected to Ontario’s Greenbelt scandal, Premier Doug Ford’s office confirmed to CTV News Toronto on Friday.
Rapper Travis Scott was arrested at a Paris hotel after an altercation with a security guard, French prosecutors said Friday.
More than two dozen Vancouver residents have lost nearly $6 million to scams targeting the city's Chinese community, with some victims sending money to overseas banks after receiving phone calls from fraudsters impersonating Chinese police officers, according to authorities.
Police in Surrey have identified the man they believe set a shopkeeper on fire and stole a car in the city last Friday, and are warning the public that he remains at large.
A British Columbia RCMP officer was "significantly negligent" when he responded to a homicide at an Okanagan motel, but there is no proof his negligence contributed to the victim's death, the province's police oversight agency has ruled.
The Hospital for Sick Children says it is seeing a notable uptick this summer in the number of injuries related to e-scooters and e-bikes in Toronto, calling the increase a “concerning trend.”
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city is hoping upcoming water restrictions will have "no impact" on businesses.
A Calgary man is facing numerous charges related to child pornography, luring and sexual assault, after allegedly striking up an online correspondence with a 14-year-old girl.
A rainfall warning bringing 80 to 120 millimetres of rain continues to be in effect for Ottawa-Gatineau and eastern Ontario this Friday, as the remnants of Debby move across the country.
A suspicious death in Orléans has now been deemed a homicide. Ottawa police say a 34-year-old man was stabbed to death in a home on Mockingbird Drive.
Several headstones were damaged Friday when a driver crashed into a cemetery in Gatineau, Que.
Remnants of tropical storm Debby were soaking a large swath of Eastern Canada Friday, expected to bring as much as 120 millimetres of rain in some areas as they merged with another low pressure system over the Great Lakes.
The heavy rain is causing flooding and temporary road closures across the Greater Montreal area.
Montreal is feeling the remnants of tropical storm Debby. Heavy rains are forecasted to continue into Friday evening, forcing some festivals, shows, and activities to be cancelled or postponed
A west Edmonton road is 'completely shut down' after a serious crash, Edmonton police said Friday morning.
A dog was killed in a crash at a St. Albert car show on Thursday night.
A hiker was found dead after a three-day search in central Alberta.
While not in the bullseye of the heaviest rain, a soggy Friday has developed across the Maritimes.
A Cape Breton man has died after he was struck and killed by a vehicle in Waycobah, N.S., Wednesday evening.
Hundreds of people are expected to pack a theatre in Liverpool, N.S., this afternoon to watch local athlete Sarah Mitton on the big screen as she vies for gold in the Olympic shot put finals in Paris.
Ground was officially broken on the CentrePort South project Friday and construction is set to get underway in 2025.
Veterans mark National Peacekeepers Day in Memorial Park
A Manitoba Hydro employee has died while on a work site in the Interlake, the Crown corporation announced.
A new poll from Insightrix research found that if a provincial election were held in July, respondents would have opted to elect an NDP government — by a hair.
Regina police have charged a 24-year-old man with robbery after they say a person was assaulted and robbed early Thursday morning in the city's west end.
A Stratford man shot in the head during a gun rampage that left two dead and two injured is speaking out. David Tokley will soon mark his 44th birthday inside a London hospital where he is recovering from skull and brain surgery, few expected he would survive.
The Kitchener Blues Festival has returned, promising four days of world-class blues performances, community spirit and celebration.
A private security company says Saskatoon businesses are spending more on security or seeking security services for the first time to deter crime.
The collision that closed Hwy. 11 near Callander on Friday morning involved a tractor-trailer and a tow truck towing an OPP cruiser.
A 37-year-old from the U.S. state of Wisconsin has been charged after police spotted a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 17 in North Shore Township, near Blind River, Ont.
A plane with 62 people aboard crashed in a fiery wreck in a residential area of a city in Brazil's Sao Paulo state Friday, the airline said, but it was not immediately clear how many people were injured or killed.
The Maitland Valley Conservation Authority (MVCA) is looking to provide up to 100% funding for tree planting projects in the Middle Maitland, along drains, creeks, rivers and floodplains for soil conservation.
A London man is facing charges of assaulting police officers after an incident in the east end of the city on Thursday evening.
A heavy police presence floods the Township of Springwater Ont., as emergency response teams search for a male suspect in the area.
A spooked horse jumped in front of a truck in Kincardine Thursday.
Barrie police arrested a man twice within 24 hours. It all started when police responded to a report of a male breaking into a former Sears in the Georgian Mall.
A dedicated team of volunteers has taken on the task of cleaning floating debris out of Lake St. Clair -- sparing boaters from costly damage and potential injury.
OPP in Leamington are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian.
University of Windsor alumni, Sarah Mitton, failed to reach the podium in Friday afternoon’s Women’s Shot Put final.
Mounties in Nanaimo say a fire that damaged a downtown restaurant early Friday morning was most likely set intentionally.
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
With their season on the line, the Lethbridge Bulls refused to lose Thursday, defeating defending WCBL champion Okotoks 5-4 at Spitz Stadium.
The latest rent report from Rentals.ca shows new listings for a one-bedroom in Lethbridge now average $1,402 a month, up 19.5 per cent from this time last year.
The first phase of the MPE Link Pathway from the Birds of Prey Centre to Henderson Lake has officially opened.
Sault city council will debate a motion next week that would call on the province to increase the speed limit on Highway 17 from Sault Ste Marie to Thessalon.
An 18-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after a victim was threatened by what later turned out to be a BB gun.
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.
A 400-acre ranch in B.C.'s Okanagan has hit the market for $2.5 million and one of the property's selling features is a hobbit-hole-inspired house that has been named one of Canada's most wish-listed Airbnbs.
The Calgary Police Service is sharing heartwarming photos of an officer reunited with the young child he saved over the weekend.
Flair Airlines was ordered to compensate two passengers after a B.C. tribunal found there was no evidence a bird strike actually caused a flight cancellation.
A whole decade later, there are calls to bring back a trend which brought attention and donations to a good cause.
After two years of owning a service dog, Charlene Izuka was inspired to share her experience and teach others about service dogs through a children's book.
A Quebec man swimming in debt has been living out of his car for the last month, chronicling the experience on TikTok.
Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.
William Hui did not cheat. He set his own rules and then planned his route carefully, determined to make it all the way to Tijuana without flying or using Greyhound and Amtrak.
The Alberta government launched a registration portal for Jasper residents to tour the townsite on buses "in the coming days."
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the federal government to slap tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, steel, aluminum, critical minerals and other products, backing calls from industry for Canada to act in alignment with its allies.
The federal minister for women won't comment after a House of Commons committee that was supposed to discuss violence against women last week instead dissolved into political chaos.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King's criminal trial ended late last month, but he is in court again today after the Crown accused him of breaching his bail conditions.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall Friday for a coconut product due to possible salmonella contamination.
Danes in central Copenhagen on Thursday marked the return to supermarket shelves of fiery South Korean ramen noodles that had been banned for being too spicy, a decision that has since been partly reversed.
More than 2.3 million Canadians have been approved to receive coverage, and now more than 75 per cent of dental care providers are now participating in the federal government's dental-care program.
A pair of American astronauts may be asked to wait six more months in space before returning to earth, NASA officials acknowledged Wednesday.
Researchers at the University of British Columbia are staring into an abyss of their own making – a new "super-black" material that absorbs almost all visible light that reaches it.
Turkiye has blocked access to the popular video game platform Roblox over concerns about content that could lead to child abuse, the country's justice minister said.
A project years in the making in a galaxy far, far away marked a major milestone Thursday night.
A four-part docuseries on The Tragically Hip and film shorts from Oscar-winner Torill Kove and actor Connor Jessup are among the homegrown additions to the Toronto International Film Festival.
Rapper Travis Scott was arrested at a Paris hotel after an altercation with a security guard, French prosecutors said Friday.
The country's labour tribunal says rail employees do not carry out essential work, opening the gate to a full-fledged strike in less than two weeks that has the potential to snarl the supply chain nationwide.
Canada's economy shed a net 2,800 jobs in July, as gains in full-time work were offset by part-time job losses, while the unemployment rate remained at a 30-month high of 6.4 per cent, data showed on Friday.
U.S. stocks are holding relatively steady at the tail end of a wild, whipsaw week for Wall Street. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1 per cent in early trading Friday, coming off its best day since 2022.
A 400-acre ranch in B.C.'s Okanagan has hit the market for $2.5 million and one of the property's selling features is a hobbit-hole-inspired house that has been named one of Canada's most wish-listed Airbnbs.
Airbnb is celebrating Polly Pocket's 35th anniversary by renting out a life-size replica of a 1994 Slumber Party Fun Compact for sleepovers in Littleton, Massachusetts.
Construction crews working on the Valley Line West LRT line have unearthed a piece of Edmonton's history.
Turkiye’s understated Olympian Yusuf Dikeç went viral for his nonchalant stance while competing in the air pistol mixed team competition event last week.
As Algerian boxer Imane Khelif prepared to fight for an Olympic gold medal on Friday, IOC president Thomas Bach again defended her right to compete in the women’s competition at the Paris Games.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they laid more than 8,000 traffic-related charges over the August long weekend.
U.S. federal safety authorities say they are seeking information on a crash and fire involving a Tesla Cybertruck that killed a driver of the futuristic new pickup.
More than a year after Hyundai and Kia released new anti-theft software updates, thefts of vehicles with the new software are falling — even as thefts overall remain astoundingly high, according to a new analysis of insurance claim data.
