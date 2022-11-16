Canada imposes new Iran sanctions over drones for Russia, human rights
Canada has imposed fresh sanctions on Iran, targeting individuals involved in alleged human rights abuses and companies it accused of supplying Russia with drones for use in Ukraine, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
It is the fifth package of sanctions Canada has implemented against Iran this year. It targets six individuals and two entities, Shahed Aviation Industries and Qods Aviation Industries, the foreign ministry said.
The ministry said Shahed Aviation produces drones used by Russian forces to attack Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure, while Qods Aviation makes drones for Iran's military and armed movements like Hezbollah and develops drones that are exported to Russia for use in Ukraine.
"Canada will not hesitate to use all diplomatic tools at its disposal to respond to the Iranian regime's aggressions, whether in Iran or abroad," Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement.
The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on people and companies, including Shahed Aviation, that it accused of being involved in the production or transfer of Iranian drones that have been used by Russia in Ukraine.
Tehran acknowledged for the first time this month that it had supplied Moscow with drones but said they were sent before the war in Ukraine.
Wednesday's sanctions also target officials that Canada accused of participating in the suppression of protesters in Iran, the foreign ministry said.
Canada has imposed a series of sanctions against Iran over alleged human rights abuses, including the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman while in the custody of Iran's morality police.
Iran, which said Amini died due to pre-existing medical conditions, has accused Western states of trying to exploit the protests over her case to destabilize clerical rule in place since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher in Washington; editing by Philippa Fletcher)
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These are the food items that increased the most in price in October
Data from Statistics Canada reveals the price changes of grocery store food products as a result of inflation in October. The product with the highest month-over-month price increase in October? Margarine.
'Berated' and 'agitated': What's being said about Trudeau's G20 exchange with Chinese President Xi
Canadians woke up on Wednesday to rarely-captured footage of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Indonesia. From what the two world leaders' body language conveyed, to the politics of the interaction, here's what's being said in Ottawa and by Canada-China experts on Wednesday about the exchange.
Canada imposes new Iran sanctions over drones for Russia, human rights
Canada has imposed fresh sanctions on Iran, targeting individuals involved in alleged human rights abuses and companies it accused of supplying Russia with drones for use in Ukraine, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce
Amazon has begun mass layoffs in its corporate ranks, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears about the wider economic environment.
Winter 'Freedom Convoy' blockades cost billions to Canada's economy, inquiry hears
Transport Canada estimates as much as $3.9 billion in trade activity was halted because of border blockades across the country related to protests against COVID-19 restrictions last winter.
Remains found in Prince George, B.C., park belong to woman killed 32 years ago, police say
Mounties in Prince George, B.C., say human remains found in a park in the city in October have been identified as those of a woman killed more than 30 years ago.
Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack
NATO member Poland and the head of the military alliance both said Wednesday that a missile strike in Polish farmland that killed two people did not appear to be intentional and was probably launched by air defences in neighbouring Ukraine. Russia had been bombarding Ukraine at the time in an attack that savaged its power grid.
GOP wins slim U.S. House majority over Democrats
Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt U.S. President Joe Biden's agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party's ability to govern.
Several dogs get sick after eating dead humpback whale on B.C. coast
Fisheries and Oceans Canada is warning pet owners to steer clear of a dead humpback whale that was discovered along B.C.'s coast earlier this month.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. CTV W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
Toronto
-
This is what's happening with schools if Ontario education workers strike again
For the second time this month, Ontario school boards are putting plans in place as education workers across the province set to strike on Monday if a new deal is not reached with the government.
-
'I do not feel safe going to school': 12-year-old speaks out about bullying as Toronto police investigate
Khadijah Roy would normally be in school on a Wednesday but is instead at her mom's work.
-
One person in critical condition after being rescued from apartment fire in west end
One person is in critical condition after being pulled from an apartment fire in the city’s west end.
Ottawa
-
The plans for Ottawa and eastern Ontario school boards if CUPE begins strike action on Monday
Thousands of students in Ottawa and eastern Ontario will shift to online learning next week if education workers hit the picket lines.
-
Here's the annual income required to buy a home in Ottawa
A new report from RateHub.ca shows that homebuyers needed to earn at least $127,900 in October to meet the requirements to obtain a mortgage for an average priced home in the capital, with a 20 per cent down payment.
-
Sutcliffe vowing not to use expanded 'strong mayor' powers
Ottawa mayor Mark Sutcliffe says he will not use the expanded 'strong mayor' powers announced Wednesday by the Ontario government that would allow some votes to pass with more than one-third support.
Barrie
-
Restaurant owner forced to close amid rising costs, staffing shortages
The owner of a popular restaurant in Washago is throwing in the towel and walking away from what once brought him a sense of pride amid rising costs.
-
-
Parents asked to prepare for more school closures as CUPE threatens another strike
Parents are being warned to prepare for school closures for the second time in a matter of weeks if Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) members strike on Monday.
Kitchener
-
Man charged with murder after stabbing in Kitchener
30-year-old Dylon Moreira has been charged with first-degree murder after a stabbing that sent three people, including a seven-year-old girl, to hospital.
-
Owners plead for safe return of missing festive gnome from Kitchener
The Grinch appears to have paid a visit to Kitchener’s Belmont Village.
-
Stratford wigmaker nominated for Emmy
If you’ve been to the Stratford Festival during the last 20 seasons or so, you’ve likely seen Erica Croft’s work on stage. Now her first gig in television has earned her a nomination in the first-ever Children’s and Family Emmy Awards.
London
-
Christmas is coming to downtown London
With Christmas about six weeks away, downtown London is preparing for the holiday season ahead.
-
Man sentenced to five years for part in jewellery store heist
A second man was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday for his part in a violent robbery which took place three years ago in Northwest London.
-
'Historic World Cup for the kids': Many soccer fans weren’t born last time Canada qualified
The World Cup excitement is palpable in London, Ont.
Windsor
-
Windsor police release vehicle images as family pleads for missing girl to come home
Windsor police say the dark-coloured Nissan Rougue seen in newly released images might be related to the disappearance of 13-year-old Mackenna Deslippe-McLellan.
-
Windsor-Essex parents and school boards start planning for potential strike action
Annie Yaccoub-Dahma is frustrated by the thought of school being closed next week.
-
Ontario education workers set to strike again on Monday as negotiations break down
The union that represents 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike meaning schools could be forced to close as early as Monday.
Montreal
-
'We have truly lost a beautiful soul': Quebec woman, 22, who sought experimental treatment dies of cancer
Less than two weeks after being airlifted home to Montreal from a cancer treatment centre in Texas, 22-year-old Maria Muscari died Wednesday morning. 'Today at 10:38 a.m. heaven gained a beautiful angel … my beautiful courageous girl,' the woman's mother wrote on social media to share the devastating news about her daughter.
-
'Time to reunite with our good habits': Masks strongly recommended again in Quebec
Quebec's health minister is strongly recommending people wear masks in public as the province battles a 'spicy cocktail' of viruses overwhelming hospitals: COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
-
MISSING
MISSING | Police set up command post for Montreal teen missing for nearly a month
Montreal police set up a command post Wednesday in the hopes of getting leads in the search for 17-year-old Feng Tian who went missing nearly a month ago.
Atlantic
-
'I can't stop crying': Cape Breton woman whose brother died following ER visit wants answers
Valerie Bobbett is demanding answers after her brother died following a visit to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital’s emergency department in Sydney, N.S.
-
N.B. RCMP warns of poor road conditions as snowfall warnings remain in effect
The New Brunswick RCMP is warning motorists of deteriorating road conditions as snow falls across much of the province.
-
Nova Scotians play waiting game trying to access walk-in clinics
Walk-in clinics are getting harder to find in Nova Scotia, especially in urban centers.
Winnipeg
-
Iconic KUB Bakery shuts down after 'devastating' few years
After nearly 100 years making iconic 'Winnipeg-style rye bread,' one of the city's oldest rye bread bakeries is closing up shop.
-
Machete attacks send four to hospital; five suspects charged
Five people, including four youths, are in custody after a pair of machete attacks Monday night.
-
Manitoba's Halfway Tree still standing, arborist work completed this week
An arborist working on the century-old iconic Halfway Tree along the Trans-Canada is asking Manitobans not to panic – the tree is not coming down, just getting a face-lift.
Calgary
-
Premier orders deputy ministers to review Sean Chu investigation, determine further action
Premier Danielle Smith has tasked a pair of deputy ministers to review a report from the Calgary Police Commission (CPC) that admitted errors were made during a 1997 investigation into allegations of sexual assault against now-councillor Sean Chu.
-
'Devastated my life': Calgary widow encourages sober driving over the holidays
Calgarian Susan White lost her husband to an impaired driver three years ago, and says she has been struggling ever since.
-
Young girl's dream to become a pilot moved her family from India to Canada
In just a short time 19-year-old Godly Mabel has accomplished a lot.
Edmonton
-
'Life-changing event' occurred before woman was shot, Edmonton police say in plea for info
Kelsey Ouellette experienced a 'life-changing event' months before she was shot dead in central Edmonton, investigators have revealed, pleading for anyone with information about the event to come forward.
-
Expect delays: Stony Plain Road Bridge to be demolished in late December for LRT construction
Commuters who use Stony Plain Road and Groat Road will have to find alternate routes as the Stony Plain Road Bridge at 129 Street is set to be demolished and replaced.
-
'Hindsight is 20/20': Family warns others after dog falls through ice at Terwillegar dog park
An Edmonton family is hoping to raise awareness after their dog disappeared under the ice of the North Saskatchewan river this past weekend.
Vancouver
-
Remains found in Prince George, B.C., park belong to woman killed 32 years ago, police say
Mounties in Prince George, B.C., say human remains found in a park in the city in October have been identified as those of a woman killed more than 30 years ago.
-
Cat survives Surrey house fire, inspires generosity: BC SPCA
A cat who survived a house fire in Surrey is inspiring generosity and uniting a community.
-
Majority of Canadians willing to pay to fix housing crisis, health-care system: poll
New data shows a majority of Canadians — regardless of income, political beliefs, or area code — support the idea of putting a surtax on properties priced north of $1 million if it would help alleviate the crises in health care and housing.
Politics
-
'Berated' and 'agitated': What's being said about Trudeau's G20 exchange with Chinese President Xi
Canadians woke up on Wednesday to rarely-captured footage of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Indonesia. From what the two world leaders' body language conveyed, to the politics of the interaction, here's what's being said in Ottawa and by Canada-China experts on Wednesday about the exchange.
-
Ex-CBSA head says officers couldn't stop 'Freedom Convoy' protesters entering Canada
The former head of the Canada Border Services Agency was surprised to learn last winter that officers did not have the authority to stop would-be protesters from entering the country as demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions were gaining momentum across Canada, he testified Wednesday.
-
Winter 'Freedom Convoy' blockades cost billions to Canada's economy, inquiry hears
Transport Canada estimates as much as $3.9 billion in trade activity was halted because of border blockades across the country related to protests against COVID-19 restrictions last winter.
Health
-
Pediatric hospitalizations up in latest influenza epidemic
According to the Public Health Agency of Canada's latest FluWatch report, the country has entered an influenza epidemic. Children are being particularly hard-hit.
-
MPs demand answers from feds over kids' med shortage, call for stocking up
Health Canada faced a series of questions from MPs on the House of Commons Health Committee Tuesday over the ongoing children’s pain medication shortages, including whether the country should be building a stockpile of these pharmaceuticals or starting to produce its own supply.
-
B.C. health officials say no need for 'heavy hand' of mask mandate
The best protection against three viruses raising concerns in British Columbia is vaccinations, according to the province’s health officials who confirmed Wednesday that there are no plans to re-introduce a mask mandate.
Sci-Tech
-
What you need to know about NASA's new mega moon rocket, Orion crew capsule
NASA is kicking off its new moon program with a test flight of a brand-new rocket and capsule.
-
Do you use these passwords? So do millions of others, according to a top 200 list
Do you use one of the most common 200 passwords? A recently released study reveals the most popular choices, and warns hackers won't have a hard time getting into your account with these passwords.
-
Apple launches emergency system for people who can't access cell service
As Canada's top telecommunications companies face pressure to ensure Canadians can reach emergency responders in the event of a major outage, Apple is rolling out a new service. The Emergency SOS system, available on iPhone 14 devices in Canada this week, will help people without cellular or Wi-Fi service connect to a satellite to report an emergency or call for help.
Entertainment
-
Trailblazing director Euzhan Palcy returns for Oscar honour
Director Euzhan Palcy has made history more than a few times in her four decades in the movie business. Now she's being honoured with an Oscar.
-
Taylor Swift fans irate at Ticketmaster as huge tour pre-sale demand snarls site
There's some bad blood brewing between Taylor Swift fans and Ticketmaster. Pre-sales for a handful of dates on the singer's new tour began Tuesday. But infuriated fans report the ticketing website appeared to crash or freeze during purchase. 3
-
Jimmy Fallon is asking Elon Musk to take down #RIPJimmyFallon
'The Tonight Show' host asked the social media giant's new CEO to take down the hashtag 'RIPJimmyFallon' that has been trending on the platform.
Business
-
EXPLAINER
EXPLAINER | How the relationship between interest rate hikes and inflation plays out in Canada
Statistics Canada said Wednesday that higher mortgage rates are helping fuel the latest high inflation data. Here's how the relationship between interest rate hikes and inflation could play out in Canada.
-
S&P/TSX composite edges higher, U.S. stock markets lower in late-morning trading
Canada's main stock index edged higher as gains in the industrial and utility sectors helped outweigh losses in the energy and base metal stocks, while U.S. stock markets were down in late-morning trading.
-
Amazon begins mass layoffs among its corporate workforce
Amazon has begun mass layoffs in its corporate ranks, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears about the wider economic environment.
Lifestyle
-
These are the food items that increased the most in price in October
Data from Statistics Canada reveals the price changes of grocery store food products as a result of inflation in October. The product with the highest month-over-month price increase in October? Margarine.
-
'The soul of Canada': First woman to walk solo across country reflects on five-year journey
When Melanie Vogel moved from Germany to Canada it was love at first sight.
-
Happy hygge! Scrabble dictionary adds hundreds of words
Here's the sitch, Scrabble stans. Your convos around the board are about to get more interesting with about 500 new words and variations added to the game's official dictionary: stan, sitch, convo, zedonk, dox and fauxhawk among them.
Sports
-
Blue Jays trade Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners
The Toronto Blue Jays have traded outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners for pitchers Erik Swanson and Adam Macko.
-
Maradona 'Hand of God' World Cup ball sold for US$2.4M
The ball punched in by Diego Maradona for his 'Hand of God' goal at the 1986 World Cup has been sold at auction for nearly US$2.4 million by the referee who missed soccer's most famous handball.
-
Former Raptors star Kyle Lowry says returning to Toronto will always be emotional
Kyle Lowry says coming "home" to Toronto will always be tough.
Autos
-
Elon Musk testifies in lawsuit over Tesla compensation package
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the witness stand Wednesday to defend himself in a shareholder lawsuit challenging a compensation package he was awarded by the company's board of directors that is potentially worth more than US$55 billion.
-
Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style
The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It's also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look.
-
These 10 vehicles were the most targeted by thieves in Canada last year
A just-released report reveals the top 10 most-stolen vehicles in Canada last year, including models from Ford, Honda, Toyota and more.