Canada has some of the world’s most expensive ski resorts: SpinGenie

A general view of the Mont Tremblant ski resort, north of Montreal, Tuesday, March 13, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe A general view of the Mont Tremblant ski resort, north of Montreal, Tuesday, March 13, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Latest flu report: Influenza B on the rise in Canada

Influenza levels have increased slightly across Canada in recent weeks, which is notable less for the overall numbers and more for the fact that they’re driven entirely by a rise in influenza B cases, according to Canada’s FluWatch.

911 calls show chaotic moments during Kentucky bank shooting

Frantic calls from witnesses reporting a mass shooting at a Louisville bank were released Wednesday by police, including from a woman who was on a virtual meeting and saw the shooter, as well as one from the man's mother, who told a 911 operator that her son 'currently has a gun and is heading toward' the bank.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

9 things to know about medical assistance in dying for mental illness

In Canada, Medical Assistance in Dying is changing. In 2023, people who have a mental disorder as their sole underlying medical condition will become eligible for an assisted death. Originally, that was scheduled to happen on March 17, but the government has asked for a delay. CTVNews.ca/W5 outlines 9 things you need to know about MAiD.

A hospital patient is seen in this file photo. (Pexels)

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social