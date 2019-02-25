

CTVNews.ca Staff





Several relatives of the Barho family have been granted visas and are set to arrive in Canada on Monday to help the grieving couple who lost seven children in a Halifax house fire last week.

The family came to Canada from Syria as refugees in 2017. The fire ripped through their Nova Scotia home, killing all seven children, who ranged in age between three months and 14 years old.

Father Ebraheim Barho remains in hospital with serious burns. Mother Kawthar Barho attended the funeral for her children over the weekend, where thousands showed up to support the family.

“Following the tragic events on Quartz Drive last week, Kawthar has asked that members of her family be brought to Canada to support her. I have been working with the Minister of Immigration, the Hants East Assisting Refugees Team (HEART Society) and several community partners to move this request forward as quickly as possible,” said Halifax Liberal MP Andy Fillmore in a statement to CTV News.

“Over the weekend, we were able to secure visas for several family members and they are scheduled to arrive in Canada today,” Fillmore said, adding that the family has asked for their privacy to be respected.