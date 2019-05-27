Canada files North Pole competing claim with Russia, Denmark
Commander Bergeron, in charge of Operation Nunalivut, rides his snowmobile on Thursday March 29, 2007. (Dianne Whelan / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 27, 2019 1:22PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 27, 2019 1:46PM EDT
Canada is heading for negotiations over who owns the North Pole.
After years of delay and political arm-twisting, Canada has made a claim to a vast portion of the Arctic seabed that includes the North Pole.
The claim sets up the federal government for talks with Russian and Denmark, which had already filed their own claims.
Canada's document was filed last week with a United Nations body that is to determine the scientific validity of each country's version of where the lines on the map should be.
A decision is to be made after negotiations between the three countries.
Canada's submission is late -- the previous federal government nixed plans for a claim in 2013 that didn't include the North Pole.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- New Alberta wildfire puts Trout Lake community on evacuation alert
- Ontario to end Beer Store deal; would pave way for beer in corner stores
- Weather Network forecasts starkly different summer conditions across Canada
- Sunwing passengers furious over 24-hour delay, being stuck on hot plane
- Quebec City mosque assault likely hate-motivated, police say