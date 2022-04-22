Canada easing some COVID-19 border rules for children and those fully vaccinated

Some of Canada’s pandemic border restrictions are being eased further for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Friday.

Soon, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated children ages five to 11 who are accompanied by a fully vaccinated parent or guardian will not have to complete a pre-entry COVID-19 test to enter Canada.

And, all fully vaccinated travellers won’t have to provide a quarantine plan upon entry, nor will they be required to mask while in public spaces for the 14 days following their return.

These changes will come into effect April 25 as of 1 a.m. EDT.

