Turnout was down for the annual Parliament Hill festivities in Ottawa, amid record-setting temperatures.

According to Canadian Heritage, there were approximately 6,000 people on Parliament Hill for the noon show, down considerably from the 25,000 estimated to be on the Hill for last year’s major celebration in honour of the country’s 150th anniversary.

Heritage Minister Melanie Joly thanked attendees for braving the heat, which had surpassed 30 C by noon with the humidex value reaching a record-setting 47 at the airport, the highest it’s ever been recorded in Ottawa.

“Today is a day for all people in Canada. It is our day. And as Canadians, we know how to deal with weather, especially on Canada Day. Thank you so much for braving the heat and joining us at Canada’s biggest party today,” Joly told the cheering crowd.

Throughout the afternoon show, the grounds appeared to be less full than the year prior, and according to the Parliamentary Protective Service (PPS) wait times had been minimal, if any, to get on to Parliament Hill, a stark contrast from last year when long line ups hampered many visitors' plans.

The Ottawa Paramedic Service tweeted that as of 2 p.m. they had already attended to 54 patients at various Canada Day events across the city for heat-related illnesses. They said seven of those patients were transported to hospital in stable condition.

Before 9 a.m., the rising heat and humidity had already become too much for some. Two people had collapsed on the grounds from the scorching weather, CTV News’ Michel Boyer reported.

Organizers advised attendees to stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and keep out of the sun as much as possible. They also instructed visitors to watch for symptoms of heat-related illnesses. Environment Canada lists effects such as, swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke as potential risks to be aware of in extreme heat.

A number of cannons spouting light mist were set up within the grounds to refresh overheated visitors as well as stations offering water.

Those braving the sweltering outdoors on the Hill took in a flyby by the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, performances from the Arkells, Lights, Brigitte Boisjoli, and Martina Ortiz Luis, among others.

The performances will take place once again this evening, starting at 7 p.m. ET and will cap off with a fireworks show, of course.

Speeches highlight diversity, reconciliation

Joly also took the opportunity to praise Canadian women standing up for women’s rights as part of the #MeToo movement and to recognize Indigenous peoples. She spoke of the government’s commitment to reconciliation and announced upcoming legislation to protect Indigenous languages for future generations.

“We need to recognize the harm that was done in the past and make things right,” she said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau also highlighted the importance of reconciling with Indigenous peoples and promoting diversity when she took to the stage later in the show.

“Let’s continue to connect with each other from coast to coast to coast. Why? Because it simply makes us stronger as a society,” she said.

Gregoire Trudeau also introduced her husband who appeared on screen via video link from Leamington, Ont. where he was attending a community event on Sunday morning.

“I’m really excited to get out and celebrate where Canadians are as we celebrate from coast to coast to coast,” he said jubilantly. “As we celebrate Canada on this day, we also celebrate Canadians. It’s an opportunity for us to stand together, to lean on each other, whether we’re right here in the tomato capital of Canada or anywhere across the country.”

The prime minister skipped the celebration in Ottawa to visit Leamington before travelling to Regina, Sask. for a Canada Day event with Canadian steel workers in the afternoon. He will finish the day in Dawson City, Yukon where he will attend a community barbeque in the evening.

Earlier in the day, Trudeau issued a statement wishing Canadians a happy Canada Day and praising workers across the country.

“From Ontario steel to Quebec aluminum, from agriculture and the energy sector in the Prairies and the North, to forestry in British Columbia and fisheries in the Atlantic, Canadians get the job done - and build our communities along the way.”

He also vowed to continue advancing reconciliation efforts with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples, as well as building a country where everyone has a “real and fair chance to succeed.”

Governor General Julie Payette also commended the country’s openness and diversity when she addressed the crowd at her first Canada Day event in the role.

“Even in these fast-changing times, we must stay true to ourselves and stay true to our values and continue to look out for people who have less, to stand up for those who can’t, to welcome those who seek harbour, and to use our land intelligently,” she said.

The Governor General gave a shout out to the country’s military serving overseas and at home. She also thanked everyone working at the festivities, including the men and women in uniform patrolling in the uncomfortable heat.

Lastly, Payette took a moment to urge Canadians to explore their country.

“Go out there and meet your neighbours, have fun, and wear your maple leaf with pride,” she said. “Happy birthday Canada.”

BREAKING: Humidex of 47 recorded at the airport at 1:00 pm, making it the highest humidex value ever in Ottawa #HeatWave2018 #itsreallyhot — CTV Ottawa (@ctvottawa) July 1, 2018

It’s not even 9am and someone has already collapsed on Parliament Hill. It’s already 28 degrees here. Heading for a high of 36. #CanadaDay pic.twitter.com/twuRK2VuTb — Michel Boyer (@BoyerMichel) July 1, 2018