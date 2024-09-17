Canada consulting with allies on possible involvement in AUKUS security pact

'Say it to my face': Singh confronts heckling protester on Parliament Hill
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh confronted a protester for calling him a 'corrupted bastard' on Parliament Hill on Tuesday.
Canada is in consultations with the U.K., the U.S. and Australia about possible collaboration in the security pact known as AUKUS.
The trilateral deal was struck three years ago in an effort to boost security in the Indo-Pacific region by building a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines for Australia.
Some Canadian military leaders have expressed dismay that Canada was not part of the deal as they pushed the government to commit to replacing the Victoria-class submarine fleet.
The so-called second pillar of AUKUS is focused on military interoperability and advanced technologies including AI.
In a joint statement, the three countries say they are already working with Japan on the second pillar priorities, and will now consult with Canada, South Korea and New Zealand about ways they can get involved.
The Defence Department recently issued a request for information as it works toward buying a new fleet of conventionally powered submarines as part of its updated defence policy, which is focused heavily on the Arctic.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2024.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh confronted a protester for calling him a 'corrupted bastard' on Parliament Hill on Tuesday.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is set to get his first chance to topple Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government next week, CTV News has confirmed.
Vacancies have steadily fallen since the glut of nearly one million open posts in 2022. At the time, one in three businesses had trouble hiring staff due to a labour shortage. Since then, vacancies have dropped.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs presided over a sordid empire of sexual crimes, coercing and abusing women for years while using blackmail and shocking acts of violence to keep his victims in line, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday.
Pagers used by hundreds of members of the militant group Hezbollah exploded near simultaneously in Lebanon and Syria on Tuesday, killing at least nine people.
Halifax Regional Police believe Devon Sinclair Marsman, who disappeared in 2022, was the victim of a homicide and two people have now been charged in his death.
Vancouver Canucks forward Dakota Joshua revealed Tuesday he underwent cancer treatment over the summer, and will not be ready to play when the team’s training camp begins later this week.
More people who have never touched a cigarette are getting lung cancer, but there are ways to prevent it, according to a doctor.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's going to 'stay focused' on governing after being handed his second byelection upset in recent months, as members of his front bench say they’re 'disappointed' in the party's latest showing at the polls.
Vancouver Canucks forward Dakota Joshua revealed Tuesday he underwent cancer treatment over the summer, and will not be ready to play when the team’s training camp begins later this week.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are warning people to lock their doors after a Nanaimo-area family was robbed of a high-end vehicle, cash, a computer and other merchandise while they slept.
A Sikh independence activist is suing India for its alleged role in what's described in court documents as two co-ordinated attacks, including one that resulted in the death of a temple leader in British Columbia.
Police say they have charged a 31-year-old man after three women were sexually assaulted at York University last month.
Two men in their 20s are dead after a shooting in North York Tuesday afternoon.
The Lotto Max jackpot for Tuesday night’s draw has grown to a staggering $80 million for the first time in Canadian lottery history
It could cost at least $2.1 billion to end work on Calgary's first phase of its long-sought $6.2-billion Green Line light rail transit project.
Mayerthorpe RCMP issued an emergency alert Tuesday morning about two men with guns on the run after an armed robbery.
A Calgary man who pleaded guilty to sharing Islamic State recruitment videos and propaganda on TikTok will spend the next six years behind bars.
The trial of a man accused of stabbing his wife to death in an attack that also injured his daughter in Ottawa's west end in June 2021 is underway.
Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk and his wife Emma have announced the birth of their child Ryder Keith Tkachuk.
Ottawa's football community is mourning the loss of Quentin Dorsainvil, known as a rising star in the sport and a smiling, gentle giant.
Tuesday morning, there was backlash brewing alongside the espressos in Little Italy. As of Monday, Saint-Zotique Street – which used to accommodate traffic in both directions – became a one-way street between Saint Dominique and Avenue Christophe-Colomb.
Basement apartments should be banned in certain parts of Montreal to prevent them from being flooded during severe weather events, a city official told residents at a council meeting Monday night.
Quebec's automobile insurance board said it has closed one of its service centres in Montreal after filing an official complaint with the province's anti-corruption office.
Mayerthorpe RCMP issued an emergency alert Tuesday morning about two men with guns on the run after an armed robbery.
It was mostly with excitement that students and their families arrived on Tuesday for the first day of school in Jasper since their classrooms had been deep cleaned of wildfire ash and smoke.
A local animal rescue organization says it has been receiving an increase in reports of people spotting bats in the Edmonton area.
Halifax Regional Police believe Devon Sinclair Marsman, who disappeared in 2022, was the victim of a homicide and two people have now been charged in his death.
The federal government says it will move on to fund other projects if the New Brunswick and Nova Scotia provincial governments don’t accept a 50/50 split in mitigation costs at the Chignecto Isthmus.
The Nova Scotia government says it’s modernizing its policing standards with a more effective and accountable policing model that introduces an auditing system for all policing agencies.
Significant rain Tuesday morning has resulted in road closures and overland flooding in multiple Manitoba communities.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said an MLA ousted from his caucus this week was given a choice before he was shown the door.
The owners of a private Winnipeg foster home have been charged after allegations surfaced earlier this year that youth in their care were being provided cannabis.
After eight years on city council, Lori Bresciani will challenge Sandra Masters for the job of mayor in this fall’s municipal election.
Arguments surrounding Saskatchewan’s Parents’ Bill of Rights are set to move forward, with an appeal hearing scheduled to begin Monday.
Another person affiliated with a Saskatoon Christian school embroiled in legal trouble over multiple allegations of abuse has been charged with assault.
Police are looking for the person who fired multiple gunshots into a Woodstock home on Monday afternoon.
Bees and wasps are looking for a permanent place to spend the winter and your home may seem like the best spot. Here's what you should - and shouldn't - do.
The man, who walked Kitchener streets for more than three decades dressed up as the King of Rock and Roll, has died.
Another person affiliated with a Saskatoon Christian school embroiled in legal trouble over multiple allegations of abuse has been charged with assault.
The second-degree murder trial of Thomas Hamp began Monday with the defence admitting Hamp fatally stabbed his girlfriend Emily Stanche on Feb. 20, 2022.
A garage in the Westmount neighbourhood was destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning, but the city says firefighters suppressed the blaze before it spread to house or a nearby electrical substation.
A Simcoe, Ont., woman charged with assault with a weapon after accidentally spraying her neighbour with a water gun says GoFundMe has now pulled the plug on her online fundraiser.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh confronted a protester for calling him a 'corrupted bastard' on Parliament Hill on Tuesday.
With his northern Ontario sexual assault trial to begin next week, Jacob Hoggard is expected to be moved to the North Bay Jail.
A Lambton County mayor is calling for action after two people were killed at an intersection in his community on Sept. 11.
On July 10, a failure occurred in the therapy pool, leading to extensive flooding into “critical hospital infrastructure.”
Tyler Donaldson spent much of his spring making and shipping maple syrup across North America.
Provincial police are investigating arson after they say an animal was killed in Orillia.
Bruce Ellis sat in a Barrie courtroom on Tuesday as his ex-wife testified about her former spouse's relationship with a young mother who was found dead in her apartment 30 years ago.
Police are warning the public after an incident in Minden Hills on Monday morning.
Windsor’s projected tax increase for 2025 is estimated at 12.9 per cent, a number Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says must come down.
Ontario apple growers are urging consumers to buy locally grown fruit this year as the 2024 apple season gets underway.
Essex County OPP officers are looking for suspects after a $20,000 bronze propeller was stolen in Leamington.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are warning people to lock their doors after a Nanaimo-area family was robbed of a high-end vehicle, cash, a computer and other merchandise while they slept.
A former B.C. teacher committed misconduct when he sent inappropriate messages – including some with 'sexual references and innuendo' – to girls while he was their Grade 7 teacher, according to the professional regulator.
Support for both the B.C. NDP and B.C. Conservatives has surged since the capitulation of B.C. United, leaving the two parties in a statistical tie, according to a new poll.
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
More than a year after a missing Kamloops, B.C., woman’s body was found, her son has been arrested and charged with her murder, Mounties announced Friday.
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
Two 16-year-old boys have been charged with arson following a fire at a Lethbridge building earlier this month.
The City of Lethbridge says water usage this summer was lower than expected.
Lethbridge police say a man wanted on warrants fled from officers in a vehicle and barricaded himself for hours in a home in the southern Alberta city.
Three northern Ontario residents are charged with drug trafficking after the vehicle they were in got stuck along a bush road off Highway 17 on Monday.
A 50-year-old man in the Sault has been charged following an assault on Saturday that involved the use of a hammer.
Provincial police in Elliot Lake arrested a Michigan driver on Saturday afternoon for operating a vehicle while prohibited.
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is celebrating an important milestone in the organization's history: 50 years since the first women joined the force.
It's been a whirlwind of joyful events for a northern Ontario couple who just welcomed a baby into their family and won the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot last month.
A Good Samaritan in New Brunswick has replaced a man's stolen bottle cart so he can continue to collect cans and bottles in his Moncton neighbourhood.
David Krumholtz, known for roles like Bernard the Elf in The Santa Clause and physicist Isidor Rabi in Oppenheimer, has spent the latter part of his summer filming horror flick Altar in Winnipeg. He says Winnipeg is the most movie-savvy town he's ever been in.
Edmontonians can count themselves lucky to ever see one tiger salamander, let alone the thousands one local woman says recently descended on her childhood home.
A daytrip to the backcountry turned into a frightening experience for a Vancouver couple this weekend.
If you take a look to the right of Hilda Duddridge’s 100th birthday cake, you’ll see a sculpture of a smiling girl extending her arms forward.
Two sisters have finally been reunited with a plane their father built 90 years ago, that is also considered an important part of Canadian aviation history.
A Facebook post has sparked a debate in Gimli about whether to make a cosmetic change to its iconic statue.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is set to get his first chance to topple Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government next week, CTV News has confirmed.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh confronted a protester for calling him a 'corrupted bastard' on Parliament Hill on Tuesday.
The federal agency that investigates election infractions found insufficient evidence to support suggestions that Beijing wielded undue influence against the Conservatives in the Vancouver area during the 2021 federal election.
More people who have never touched a cigarette are getting lung cancer, but there are ways to prevent it, according to a doctor.
Health Canada has authorized Moderna's updated COVID-19 vaccine that protects against currently circulating variants of the virus.
The Canadian Press spoke to 10 people, from the parents of a toddler to an 89-year-old senior, who say they became sick with listeria after drinking from cartons of plant-based milk stamped with the recalled product code. Here's a look at some of their experiences.
23andMe will pay US$30 million and provide three years of security monitoring to settle a lawsuit accusing the genetics testing company of failing to protect the privacy of 6.9 million customers whose personal information was exposed in a data breach last year.
A key employee who labelled a doomed experimental submersible unsafe prior to its last, fatal voyage testified Tuesday that he frequently clashed with the company's co-founder and felt the company was committed only to making money.
This eye-catching celestial event is around the corner and will appear in the skies this fall.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs presided over a sordid empire of sexual crimes, coercing and abusing women for years while using blackmail and shocking acts of violence to keep his victims in line, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday.
Sex trafficking, cheating scandals and mob activity may appear very different. But all fall under the broad umbrella of racketeering.
With his northern Ontario sexual assault trial to begin next week, Jacob Hoggard is expected to be moved to the North Bay Jail.
Canadians are still feeling the pinch when it comes to shopping for certain items and living expenses, even as inflation has cooled, according to Statistics Canada's new data released Tuesday.
Vacancies have steadily fallen since the glut of nearly one million open posts in 2022. At the time, one in three businesses had trouble hiring staff due to a labour shortage. Since then, vacancies have dropped.
Canada's annual inflation rate reached the central bank's target in August at it cooled to 2 per cent, its lowest level since February 2021, data showed on Tuesday.
The Lotto Max jackpot for Tuesday night’s draw has grown to a staggering $80 million for the first time in Canadian lottery history
Summer days are drifting away, but a group of B.C. seniors had one lively summer night this week – watching "Grease" at a simulated drive-in movie theatre.
Newlyweds from Starbuck, Man. are starting their future together with a multi-million-dollar nest egg thanks to a big lottery win.
Las Vegas Aces superstar A’ja Wilson and Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark both broke WNBA records Sunday, with Wilson becoming the first player to score 1,000 points in a single season and Clark breaking the rookie scoring record.
Vancouver Canucks forward Dakota Joshua revealed Tuesday he underwent cancer treatment over the summer, and will not be ready to play when the team’s training camp begins later this week.
The Maple Leafs unveiled their new helmet partner that really puts the 'o' in Toronto.
The plant was expected to produce batteries for a million electric vehicles a year. Once up and running, it was supposed to create hundreds of permanent jobs in a small southeastern Ontario municipality. But two years later, spending on the construction of the Umicore plant has been delayed in what the company calls a "significant worsening of the EV market context."
A Winnipeg man is asking for help after a classic car that has been a part of his family since the 1950s was stolen from his garage.
A 22-year-old driver was caught going more than 100 km/h in a school zone in York Region on Monday.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.