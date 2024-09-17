Canada

    • Canada consulting with allies on possible involvement in AUKUS security pact

    U.S. President Joe Biden, centre, meets with leaders in San Diego as part of AUKUS on March 13, 2023. (Stefan Rousseau / Pool via AP) U.S. President Joe Biden, centre, meets with leaders in San Diego as part of AUKUS on March 13, 2023. (Stefan Rousseau / Pool via AP)
    Share
    OTTAWA -

    Canada is in consultations with the U.K., the U.S. and Australia about possible collaboration in the security pact known as AUKUS.

    The trilateral deal was struck three years ago in an effort to boost security in the Indo-Pacific region by building a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines for Australia.

    Some Canadian military leaders have expressed dismay that Canada was not part of the deal as they pushed the government to commit to replacing the Victoria-class submarine fleet.

    The so-called second pillar of AUKUS is focused on military interoperability and advanced technologies including AI.

    In a joint statement, the three countries say they are already working with Japan on the second pillar priorities, and will now consult with Canada, South Korea and New Zealand about ways they can get involved.

    The Defence Department recently issued a request for information as it works toward buying a new fleet of conventionally powered submarines as part of its updated defence policy, which is focused heavily on the Arctic.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Why it's 'very hard' to find work in Canada

    Vacancies have steadily fallen since the glut of nearly one million open posts in 2022. At the time, one in three businesses had trouble hiring staff due to a labour shortage. Since then, vacancies have dropped.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News