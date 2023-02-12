Canada confirms takedown of 'high-altitude object' over Lake Huron; Trudeau talks object over Yukon

U.S. shoots down flying object over Lake Huron near Canadian border

U.S. military fighter jets on Sunday shot down an octagonal object over Lake Huron, the Pentagon said, the latest incident since a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon put North American security forces on high alert. It was the fourth unidentified flying object to be shot down over North America by a U.S. missile in a little more than a week.

In this photo provided by Chad Fish, a large balloon drifts above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, Feb. 4, 2023. (Chad Fish via AP)

OPINION | Don Martin: Three ethical lapses tarnish the brand of all politicians

The premier of Canada's most populous province, one of the prime minister's favourite cabinet ministers and Canada's biggest-city mayor face difficult questions over their ethical conduct. But ethical breaches are not all equally egregious. Don Martin shares his take on this trifecta of questionable behaviours, ranked from least to most severe.

Turkiye detains building contractors as earthquake deaths pass 33K

Turkish justice officials targeted more than 130 people allegedly involved in shoddy and illegal construction methods as rescuers extricated more survivors, including a pregnant woman and two small children, six days after a pair of earthquakes collapsed thousands of buildings.

U.S. sports gambling sites cash in on Super Bowl betting mania

With more states legalizing gambling on sports, Super Bowl LVII will probably be the biggest event for the industry ever. The American Gaming Association is predicting that more than 50 million people will bet about US$16 billion on the National Football League championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

9 things to know about medical assistance in dying for mental illness

In Canada, Medical Assistance in Dying is changing. In 2023, people who have a mental disorder as their sole underlying medical condition will become eligible for an assisted death. Originally, that was scheduled to happen on March 17, but the government has asked for a delay. CTVNews.ca/W5 outlines 9 things you need to know about MAiD.

