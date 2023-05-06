Canada commemorates King Charles III's coronation with ceremony in the nation's capital
As the Commonwealth celebrates the history-making coronation of King Charles III, Canada marked the occasion with a ceremony that had a concerted focus on hope for the future, centred around key shared priorities of the Crown and Canada: the environment, service to others, and Indigenous reconciliation.
While not a national holiday in Canada, as the ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey winded down, commemoration events in the nation's capital got underway, with an hour-long celebration in that included a series of musical and artistic performances as well as special unveilings.
Beginning at 10 a.m. EDT at the Sir John A. Macdonald building on Wellington St. in Ottawa, the event began with powerful remarks from Albert Dumont, Ottawa's poet laureate and an Algonquin spiritual advisor, who also took part in the Canadian commemoration to Queen Elizabeth II eight months ago.
In his remarks, Dumont spoke directly about the impact of the Crown on Indigenous people, while voicing some hope for the future.
"From the eastern sky, a new dawn enters Indigenous sacred land. The memories of the oldest pines rise to greet its shimmering light. The trees sway joyfully in remembrance of a happy time long ago, before the power of the British sword destroyed the tranquility of gentle Turtle Island," he said. "A new day, showing itself on the horizon, bringing forth the heart of an honorable human being, who steps forward."
As he concluded, a drum beat swelled as Algonquin group Eagle River Singers performed an honour song.
- As it happened: King Charles III's coronation
- Royal Dispatch newsletter: Sign up for exclusive insights on the monarchy
Although King Charles acceded to the throne upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, 2022, the post-U.K. proceedings are a chance for Canadians to mark the occasion.
This is the first coronation to take place in 70 years, since Queen Elizabeth II’s ceremony in 1953. As a constitutional monarchy, Canada has proclaimed King Charles the head of state.
In her address to the Canadian crowd, aerospace engineer and champion of volunteerism Farah Alibay spoke about the value of community, generosity, small acts of kindness and empathy, while noting now meaningful it was to speak as a woman, the daughter of Indian immigrants, and as a queer person.
"The world is evolving, becoming more inclusive, and we are continuing to learn from the more difficult parts of our history. It is therefore with optimism and humility, that I have come to share this moment with you," said Alibay, who spoke about her experiences both growing up in Montreal, and then moving to England.
"The future is built by all of us, working together, supporting each other and sharing. This concept of service and community isn't unique to my family. It is one that is shared across Canada and the Commonwealth," she said.
SYMBOLISM STITCHED IN TO CANADA'S CORONATION EVENT
Saturday's celebrations were attended by prominent Canadians, past Order of Canada recipients, and supporters of causes considered important to the King.
Dignitaries from the Table of Precedence for Canada, including members of the King’s Privy Council for Canada were also present, including Privy Council President and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair, Seniors Minister Kamal Khera, and Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen.
Speakers of the House of Commons and Senate, former governors general Michaëlle Jean and David Johnston, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre, Commissioner of the Northwest Territories Margaret Thom, and a few dozen other current and former federal politicians were there, too.
As were the high commissioners of commonwealth nations including the United Kingdom, India, New Zealand, Australia, Bahamas, Nigeria, and Rwanda.
Assistant deputy minister of sport at Canadian Heritage Emmanuelle Sajous, and director of machinery of government at the Privy Council Office Donald Booth emceed the event.
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc later delivered an address on behalf of the Government of Canada.
"Canada has a long and rich relationship with the Crown. From our beginnings as a French colony, to today. The monarchy has been an integral part of our institutions and our identity," said LeBlanc. "The coronation of a sovereign is a high watermark in that relationship.
"Millions of Canadians are witnessing the coronation of Canada's sovereign for the first time, in a country that is radically different from the one that witnessed the last coronation, " LeBlanc said.
"But as Canada evolves, so do its institutions, and so does the monarchy. Today we will witness an event steeped in the traditions dating back to the Middle Ages. But tradition is not an impediment to modernity. By looking to the past, we can better understand our present and witness how we have progressed as a nation. It enables us to look to the future with optimism."
The celebration also included the singing of O Canada by the Ottawa Regional Youth Choir, and an "optimistic and triumphant" instrumental interlude by Prince Edward Island music group Inn Echo.
Slam poet Sabrina Benaim performed a piece called "To A Dreamer In A Modern World" and singer–songwriter Florence K performed a musical interlude. Both of these artists have a history of advocating for openness about mental health through their work.
A performance of the royal anthem by the Central Band of the Canadian Forces Serenade of Strings highlighted "the King’s life-long connection to the Canadian Armed Forces."
Ottawa's celebrations concluded with a 21-gun salute by the 30 Field Artillery Regiment of the Royal Canadian Artillery, on Parliament Hill.
Books of congratulations were available for attendees to sign at the ceremony, and guests were invited to attend an intimate reception afterwards. Muralist Dominic Laporte produced a work of art live throughout the event.
The event in the parliamentary precinct took place alongside free activities for families at Rideau Hall.
Over the weekend, the Peace Tower as well as other federal buildings in Canada's capital region will be lit emerald green in honour of the occasion.
KEY UNVEILINGS, NEW COIN AND BILL DESIGNS COMING
During the ceremony, a series of notable unveilings occurred.
Canada Post unveiled the new definitive stamp with an image of King Charles III to mark the coronation, continuing the 170 years of tradition of issuing stamps featuring Canadian monarchs. The new stamp features a portrait of the then-Prince of Wales, taken by photographer Alan Shawcross.
The Canadian Heraldic Authority revealed updated emblems to represent the change of reign approved by King Charles III: a new royal crown and royal flag.
The new Canadian royal crown features stylized maple leaves, and a wavy blue line meant to represent this country's waterways. The design also is meant to offer a nod to Indigenous teachings.
The new flag of the sovereign is a rectangular representation of Canada's shield of the coat of arms and also features maple leaves, as well as the royal emblems of the U.K. and France.
The Royal Canadian Mint unveiled a new collector commemorative pure gold and silver coin set that features the royal cypher, King Charles III's personal monogram. These coins retail for between $34.95 and $4,199.95 and are only available while supplies last given the limited mintage.
The federal government also used the occasion to announce—keeping up with the tradition of the reigning monarch appearing on Canadian coins since the Royal Canadian Mint began production in 1908—that the Mint will design and place an effigy of His Majesty King Charles III on Canadian circulation coins.
The Bank of Canada will also be replacing Queen Elizabeth II's portrait on the $20 bank note with King Charles III "during the next design process."
'LONG MAY HE REIGN': CANADA'S CONTRIBUTIONS IN LONDON AND BEYOND
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and a delegation including Indigenous and youth leaders took part in King Charles' coronation in London. Canada’s delegation also included Canada’s flag bearer astronaut Jeremy Hansen.
In a statement congratulating His Majesty, Simon noted that while so much has changed in the 70 years since the last coronation, including the Crown, "it continues to be an anchor for our robust and stable democracy and our diverse country."
"As we mark this wonderful occasion, I invite all Canadians to look back on the country we were, celebrate the country we have become, and engage in conversations about the country we want to be. On behalf of all Canadians, I would like to congratulate Their Majesties on this auspicious occasion. I look forward to continuing to support our Sovereign in his important work," Simon said. "Long may he reign."
Following the coronation ceremony in London, Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau had plans to attend a reception held by the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, James Cleverly. Also on Trudeau's itinerary before heading home are meetings with New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak.
"Today, we ring in the reign of His Majesty King Charles III and reaffirm Canada’s enduring commitment to the Commonwealth. As we celebrate this momentous occasion, let us be reminded of our shared values of inclusivity, diversity, and respect for human rights as we work together to build a better future for all members of the Commonwealth," Trudeau said in a statement.
Trudeau said Saturday in recognition of King Charles III's "longstanding commitment to environmental protection and conservation" Canada will donate $100,000 to the Nature Conservancy of Canada.
Five RCMP Musical Ride members participated in the procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace, and a contingent of 45 Canadian Armed Forces, Royal Canadian Navy, Royal Canadian Air Force, Canadian Special Operations Command, and the Royal Military College members took part in the coronation military parade.
In addition to Saturday's events, Canadian Heritage through the Canada History Fund is providing $275,000 to the Royal Canadian Geographical Society to help develop learning materials commemorating King Charles III's coronation and highlighting priority areas for Canada: the environment and Indigenous reconciliation.
Trudeau had previously announced Canada will award 30,000 coronation medals in the coming months to Canadians who have made "significant contributions to the country, a province, territory, region or community, or an achievement abroad that brings credit to Canada."
With files from CTVNews.ca's Jennifer Ferreira
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As it happened: King Charles III's coronation
King Charles III was officially crowned alongside Queen Camilla in a historic coronation ceremony on Saturday. CTVNews.ca breaks down the first coronation to take place in 70 years, as it happened.
Louis yawns, Charlotte's hand-holding, George's role: How the King's grandchildren took part in his coronation
While all eyes turn to King Charles III for his historic coronation, his grandchildren may end up being the ones who steal the show.
'God Save the King': Watch the moment Charles III is crowned
In a moment decades in the making, the crowning of King Charles III took place in Westminster Abbey on Saturday during his long-awaited coronation ceremony.
Canada commemorates King Charles III's coronation with ceremony in the nation's capital
As the Commonwealth celebrates the history-making coronation of King Charles III, Canada marked the occasion with a ceremony that had a concerted focus on hope for the future, centred around key shared priorities of the Crown and Canada: the environment, service to others, and Indigenous reconciliation.
Who is Penny Mordaunt? U.K. politician first woman to present Sword of Offering to British monarch
U.K. politician Penny Mordaunt is grabbing headlines for her ceremonial role at the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, becoming the first woman to present the Sword of Offering to a British monarch.
'Very thoughtful, generous, very funny': Former PM Mulroney says of King Charles III
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney says he thinks newly crowned King Charles III will 'surprise everyone,' and 'be excellent' as the new monarch, in part because he has been 'constantly underestimated all of his life.'
Prince Harry joins royals at King Charles' coronation, without Meghan
Prince Harry, the younger son of King Charles III, attended his father's coronation in Westminster Abbey on Saturday although he had to settle for a third-row seat behind other members of the royal family.
'Not My King': Police arrest anti-monarchy protesters ahead of King Charles' coronation
Police arrested the leader of the anti-monarchy group Republic hours before King Charles' coronation on Saturday and a number of other protesters who had gathered among the crowds lining the procession route in central London.
‘We’re just praying’: Communities brace for more flooding in B.C Interior
Communities in B.C.’s central and southern Interior are bracing for more flooding. In Parker Cove, near Vernon, residents and volunteers have been filling sandbags for days.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
MINI INVESTIGATION | Company refuses to refund part because of a missing box, until W5 steps in
As part of an ongoing series of mini investigations that don't make it to air, W5 executive producer Derek Miller helps out a woman who was refused a refund by a company, because of a missing cardboard box. Read about it on CTVNews.ca.
Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
W5 asbestos investigation triggers water testing in Alberta municipality
Medicine Hat, Alta. will begin testing for asbestos due to "community concerns" following a CTV W5 investigation that showed the presence of fibres in the tap water of two Canadian cities.
Toronto
-
'A nightmare I can't wake up from': Michigan mom calls for changes after sodium nitrite deaths tied to Canadian
A Michigan mom is speaking out after her teenage son died after consuming a product ordered online from a company tied to a Mississauga man facing charges of aiding and abetting suicide,
-
‘A Fun Royal Fair’: Ontario celebrates coronation of King Charles III
Ontarians hoping to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III will get their chance Saturday morning on the lawn of Queen’s Park in Toronto.
-
Memorial service set for girl whose body was found in Toronto dumpster one year ago
A Toronto church is set to hold a memorial service today for a little girl whose body was found in a dumpster one year ago.
Ottawa
-
One person critically injured in crash east of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say one person has suffered "life-altering injuries" after a crash on Highway 417 to the east of Ottawa.
-
Volunteers needed as floodwaters in West Carleton come 'within a whisker' of 2017 level
Floodwaters on the Ottawa River are expected to peak and begin slowly dropping over the next several days, but until that happens, residents continue to deal with flooded properties.
-
Ottawa Humane Society looks to end cycle of homeless cats
The Ottawa Humane Society is urging people to spay or neuter your cat and keep the animals indoors, in a bid to end the cycle of homeless cats in the city of Ottawa this summer.
Barrie
-
Final suspect in Barrie catwalk shooting arrested
Barrie police have arrested an outstanding suspect in connection to a shooting that left a man fighting for his life two weeks ago.
-
As it happened: King Charles III's coronation
King Charles III was officially crowned alongside Queen Camilla in a historic coronation ceremony on Saturday. CTVNews.ca breaks down the first coronation to take place in 70 years, as it happened.
-
Suspects granted bail in Barrie shooting
All three suspects charged with attempted murder in a Barrie shooting two weeks ago have been granted bail as investigators continue searching for the man police say pulled the trigger.
Kitchener
-
Guelph highway reopens
Highway 6 at Stone Road in Guelph has reopened following what police say was a medical incident.
-
‘I thought it was a bit tongue in cheek’: Could a ‘Night Mayor’ help Kitchener’s downtown?
Downtown Kitchener may seem quieter than long-time city councillor Scott Davey would like, but there may be a solution seen in some of the major capitals of the world.
-
Gun salute celebrates King Charles' coronation in Guelph
The City of Guelph and members of the Canadian Armed Forces marked the coronation of King Charles III with a celebratory gun salute Saturday.
London
-
Signs of the season — Dundas Place reopens for salsa dancing
Salsa street parties have returned to Dundas Place.
-
Canada commemorates King Charles III's coronation with ceremony in the nation's capital
As the Commonwealth celebrates the history-making coronation of King Charles III, Canada marked the occasion with a ceremony that had a concerted focus on hope for the future, centred around key shared priorities of the Crown and Canada: the environment, service to others, and Indigenous reconciliation.
-
Windsor
-
Miss Windsor set to represent the city at national beauty pageant
Nineteen-year-old Rebecca Drouin says she never saw herself as a pageant queen — but this winter took home the Miss Windsor crown and punched her ticket to the Miss Universe Canada competition in the summer.
-
Canada commemorates King Charles III's coronation with ceremony in the nation's capital
As the Commonwealth celebrates the history-making coronation of King Charles III, Canada marked the occasion with a ceremony that had a concerted focus on hope for the future, centred around key shared priorities of the Crown and Canada: the environment, service to others, and Indigenous reconciliation.
-
White Dodge Charger sought related to Windsor shooting
Windsor police are looking for a white Dodge Charger in connection to a shooting on the city's west side.
Montreal
-
'Not welcome:' Quebec group sends telegram to King Charles III on coronation day
A Quebec pro-sovereignty group sent a terse message to King Charles III on the morning of his coronation.
-
It's about damn time! Lizzo will make up for cancelled Montreal show on June 11
After the last-minute cancellation of her Montreal concert on May 4, pop superstar Lizzo will make up for it next month.
-
Turnover rates for nurses in Quebec hospitals are higher than in pre-pandemic times
Turnover rates for nurses in Quebec hospitals increased nearly 10 per cent in 2022 compared to pre-pandemic rates, which comes as no surprise to nurses who are struggling to stick it out in the profession.
Atlantic
-
Tracy Kitch fraud case: Nova Scotia's highest court cites flaws in lower court ruling
Nova Scotia's highest court released Friday a written decision explaining why it quashed the fraud conviction of a children's hospital CEO who used her corporate credit card to allegedly pay for $47,000 in personal expenses.
-
New Brunswick's fisheries minister demands immediate crackdown on baby eel poaching
Growing tensions over enforcement of the baby eel fishery closure in the Maritimes have prompted a call from New Brunswick's fisheries minister for immediate federal action to stop alleged illegal fishing.
-
Burning of Pride flag outside Halifax school motivated by hate, charges pending: RCMP
Halifax RCMP say three youths were motivated by hate when they burned a Pride flag outside their school in late April.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg fire crews respond to Osborne Village high-rise
Winnipeg firefighters were called to Osborne Village to battle a blaze in a high-rise apartment building Friday night.
-
New skateboard park planned in northern Manitoba First Nation
The youth in a First Nation in northern Manitoba will soon be grinding rails and dropping in on half-pipes in their own skate park thanks to a new project set to begin this summer.
-
'God Save the King': Watch the moment Charles III is crowned
In a moment decades in the making, the crowning of King Charles III took place in Westminster Abbey on Saturday during his long-awaited coronation ceremony.
Calgary
-
Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey
King Charles III was crowned Saturday at Westminster Abbey, in a coronation ceremony steeped in ancient ritual and brimming with bling at a time when the monarchy is striving to remain relevant in a fractured modern Britain.
-
Thomas the Tank Engine pulls into Heritage Park Saturday
Thomas the Tank Engine pulls into Heritage Park this weekend.
-
Trudeau, Simon take in pageantry of Britain's first coronation in 70 years
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen Mary Simon were among the dignitaries on hand as King Charles III was crowned at London's Westminster Abbey on Saturday, marking the formal celebration of the start of his reign as King and his role as Canada's head of state.
Edmonton
-
Mother, child fatally stabbed in southeast Edmonton; suspect shot by police
A mother and 11-year-old child were fatally stabbed on Friday near Crawford Plains School.
-
1 of 2 evacuation orders lifted in Strathcona County
Only one evacuation order prompted by wildfires remained in place in Strathcona County Saturday morning.
-
As it happened: King Charles III's coronation
King Charles III was officially crowned alongside Queen Camilla in a historic coronation ceremony on Saturday. CTVNews.ca breaks down the first coronation to take place in 70 years, as it happened.
Vancouver
-
U.S. man gets 30-month prison sentence after attempting to cross B.C. border with guns
A United States resident who tried to cross the B.C. border with two illegal handguns and prohibited high-capacity magazines has been sentenced to 30 months in Canadian prison.
-
Ibrahim Ali murder trial: Defence calls witness a liar during cross-examination
A lawyer representing the man accused of killing a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby in 2017 accused a friend of the victim of being a liar on Friday.
-
‘We’re just praying’: Communities brace for more flooding in B.C Interior
Communities in B.C.’s central and southern Interior are bracing for more flooding. In Parker Cove, near Vernon, residents and volunteers have been filling sandbags for days.
Politics
-
Canada commemorates King Charles III's coronation with ceremony in the nation's capital
As the Commonwealth celebrates the history-making coronation of King Charles III, Canada marked the occasion with a ceremony that had a concerted focus on hope for the future, centred around key shared priorities of the Crown and Canada: the environment, service to others, and Indigenous reconciliation.
-
'Very thoughtful, generous, very funny': Former PM Mulroney says of King Charles III
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney says he thinks newly crowned King Charles III will 'surprise everyone,' and 'be excellent' as the new monarch, in part because he has been 'constantly underestimated all of his life.'
-
Trudeau, Simon take in pageantry of Britain's first coronation in 70 years
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen Mary Simon were among the dignitaries on hand as King Charles III was crowned at London's Westminster Abbey on Saturday, marking the formal celebration of the start of his reign as King and his role as Canada's head of state.
Health
-
U.S. Abortion pill legal challenge threatens miscarriage care
Last month, a federal judge in Texas ruled to block mifepristone's approval by the Food and Drug Administration. The Supreme Court later preserved access to the drug while the lawsuit winds through the courts, a long road that continues with arguments before an appeals court on May 17.
-
How promising are new drugs to treat obesity and who should — and shouldn't — use them?
The pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly announced last week that a medication developed to treat diabetes, tirzepatide, also had a substantial effect on reducing weight. Dr. Leana Wen. Wen, who is an emergency physician and professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, answers some questions surrounding the drugs.
-
New Australian study finds no legal or scientific support for corporal punishment, recommends banning the practice
A new Australian meta-analysis of studies on corporal punishment’s impact on a child’s development and wellbeing concluded corporal punishment was associated with negative outcomes for children.
Sci-Tech
-
1st lunar eclipse of 2023 dims full moon ever so slightly
Stargazers in Asia and Australia had the best seats for the year's first lunar eclipse.
-
Look up to the sky for 3 space events this weekend
With bright meteors blazing across the sky from the Aquariids meteor shower and a chance to see a lunar eclipse, Friday will be the time to look up to the sky for a day of spectacular celestial events.
-
Scientists warn of AI dangers but don't agree on solutions
Computer scientists who helped build the foundations of today's artificial intelligence technology are warning of its dangers, but that doesn't mean they agree on what those dangers are or how to prevent them.
Entertainment
-
Botticelli's Venus is an 'influencer' and Italy is not happy
The Italian tourism ministry thought it had a sure-fire way to bring travellers into the country: turning a 15th-century art icon into a 21st-century 'virtual influencer.'
-
Planned tribute show in Gordon Lightfoot's hometown now a memorial
Fans of Gordon Lightfoot will gather tonight in his Orillia, Ont. hometown for a concert honouring the late folk singer-songwriter.
-
'Yellowstone' to end in November, sequel starts in December
The popular television western 'Yellowstone' with Kevin Costner will end this fall and be replaced almost immediately by a sequel. But like any good drama, there's some mystery involved.
Business
-
Biden hopes strong job market means soft landing for economy
For President Joe Biden, the past few days have raised hopes that the U.S. economy can stick a soft landing--possibly avoiding a recession as the 2024 election nears.
-
New Twitter rules expose election offices to spoof accounts
Tracking down accurate information about Philadelphia's elections on Twitter used to be easy. The account for the city commissioners who run elections, @phillyvotes, was the only one carrying a blue check mark, a sign of authenticity.
-
Profits jump at Buffett's company ahead of annual meeting
Warren Buffett's company said its first-quarter profits soared along with the paper value of its investment portfolio -- giving the thousands of shareholders who will fill an arena Saturday to listen to the billionaire and several other top executives answer questions some good news to start the day.
Lifestyle
-
Could you have royal lineage? One in 10 Canadians do -- here's how to find out
The recent spotlight on the Royal Family may lead to questions about lineage, and it turns out many Canadians have some kind of royal connection.
-
Museum unveils King Charles III bobblehead ahead of coronation
Ahead of Saturday’s coronation, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in the U.S. unveiled the first bobblehead of King Charles III.
-
Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexican culture, not independence
American bars and restaurants gear up every year for Cinco de Mayo, offering special deals on Mexican food and alcoholic drinks for the May 5 holiday that is barely celebrated south of the border.
Sports
-
Charmaine Crooks elected Canada Soccer president at annual meeting in Saint John
Charmaine Crooks has been elected president of Canada Soccer. The former Olympian beat out former Canada Soccer vice-president Rob Newman for the top elected job at the governing body's annual meeting.
-
Kentucky Derby runs into more obstacles ahead of big race
The cast of characters for the 149th Kentucky Derby was rewritten again hours before the race Saturday when early favorite Forte was scratched.
-
Kelly strikes out 10 in Diamondbacks' 3-1 win over Nationals
Kelly struck out 10 in seven strong innings, Corbin Carroll homered in his return to the lineup and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Washington Nationals 3-1 on Friday night.
Autos
-
Ford recalls some U.S. vehicles for air bag inflator installation
Ford Motor Co. is recalling certain 2004 to 2006 Ranger vehicles because replacement front passenger air bag inflators may have been installed incorrectly.
-
From serving drinks to washing cars: Lewis Hamilton on what helped make him a sporting great
Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest sportsmen of his generation, a seven-time world champion and an influential philanthropist. But there was a time when his life wasn't quite as glamorous.
-
U.S. probes complaint that woman was trapped in flaming SUV
U.S. safety regulators are investigating possible electrical problems in older Dodge Journeys after a woman was trapped and died when her SUV caught fire in December.