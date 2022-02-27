Advertisement
Canada closes airspace to Russian aircraft: transport minister
Published Sunday, February 27, 2022 9:21AM EST Last Updated Sunday, February 27, 2022 9:21AM EST
Canada has closed its airspace to Russian aircraft, effective immediately.
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra made the announcement on Sunday, saying Canada's airspace will be closed to all Russian aircraft operators.
"We will hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked attacks against Ukraine," he said in a tweet.
This is a breaking news update. More details to come.
