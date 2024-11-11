Canada

    • Canada cancels automatic 10-year multiple-entry visas, tightens rules

    A Canadian visa application (Getty Images / alexskopje) A Canadian visa application (Getty Images / alexskopje)
    Share

    Canada has announced changes to their visitor visa policies, effectively ending the automatic issuance of 10-year multiple-entry visas, according to new rules outlined by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

    The IRCC posted an update on the federal government’s website on Nov. 6 claiming that “multiple-entry visas issued to maximum validity are no longer considered to be the standard document.”

    Previously, visitors to Canada could be granted multiple-entry visas for up to 10 years, which allowed them to enter and exit the country freely during that period.

    Under the new rules, this will no longer be the default option. Now, visa officers will assess applicants based on an individualized basis to determine whether a single or multiple-entry visa will be issued and its validity period, the IRCC said.

    Factors for issuing visas include an applicant’s purpose of visit, funds, medical conditions, ties to their home country and more.

    For multiple-entry visas, officers will also decide the validity period and can choose to provide a time frame shorter than the maximum 10 years.

    The IRCC said factors will include whether there is a short-term purpose for the visit, an applicant’s status in their current country of residence, changes to ties to their country of residence and Canada over time and whether the economic or political conditions are unstable in their home country.

    To find out more information, visit the department’s website.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Why brain aging can vary dramatically between people

    Researchers are uncovering deeper insights into how the human brain ages and what factors may be tied to healthier cognitive aging, including exercising, avoiding tobacco, speaking a second language or even playing a musical instrument.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News