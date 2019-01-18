

Cillian O'Brien, CTVNews.ca Staff





Large parts of Canada are bracing for a wintry blast this weekend amid widespread extreme cold weather warnings.

The federal government has issued a series of warnings for biting cold, high winds and heavy snow on its website.

Toronto has been warned of snow and bitterly cold temperatures, with wind chill levels dropping as low as -30 C with moderate winds.

Much of southern Ontario will be on the northern fringe of a major winter storm tracking south off The Great Lakes, Environment Canada said.

“Periods of snow associated with this weather system will begin Saturday morning and taper off late Saturday night,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.”

An intense winter storm will bring significant amounts of snow and generate very strong and frigid northerly winds to the metro Montreal area through Monday.

“It will bring significant amounts of snow and generate very strong and frigid northerly winds producing blowing snow that will considerably reduce visibilities and make roadways very slippery,” Environment Canada said.

The expected scenario depends on the track of the storm which is still volatile and uncertain, the agency said.

In Atlantic Canada, a storm is forecast to descend on the Maritimes on Sunday and the New Brunswick government is warning residents to prepare for power outages.

Environment Canada said a low-pressure system approaching from the southwest will track across the Bay of Fundy, dumping between 20 and 60 centimetres of snow across much of the province.

The storm is also expected to deliver strong winds and freezing rain.

New Brunswick's Department of Public Safety said residents should have well-stocked, 72-hour emergency kits in their homes and vehicles.

Strong wind warnings are in place along Canada’s Pacific coast, including Vancouver Island.

And extreme cold warnings have been issued across Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Nunavut.

--- With files from The Canadian Press