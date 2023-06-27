Canada bans testing of cosmetic products on animals
Canada has banned testing cosmetic products on animals.
It's a largely symbolic move that brings Canada's policy in line with dozens of other countries.
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says Bill C-47 was enacted last week, and included amendments to the Food and Drug Act.
The act prohibits brands from selling cosmetics that rely on animal testing data to establish safety going forward.
But the ban does not work retroactively. Products that were previously tested on animals can still be sold.
Speaking at a news conference in Toronto this morning, Duclos says Canadians can rest easy knowing their cosmetics are not currently being tested on animals.
The ban will come into effect in December.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2023.
