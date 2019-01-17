

CTVNews.ca Staff





Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada is working to bring those responsible to justice after a Canadian kidnapped in Burkina Faso was found dead.

“We’re working closely with the authorities in Burkina Faso. This is a terrible, a terrible crime and Canada is absolutely committed to working with the authorities in Burkina Faso to bring those responsible to justice,” Freeland told reporters Thursday morning.

Kirk Woodman, a Halifax man, was a geologist working for Vancouver-based Progress Mineral Mining Company.

A spokesperson for Burkina Faso's security ministry said Woodman was abducted during a raid of a local mining site in the northern part of the country late Tuesday night.

Woodman was later found dead the following day, 100 kilometres from the worksite in Oudalan province he was taken from.

Woodman's family released a statement Thursday morning.

“Kirk was a loving and hardworking husband, father, son and brother. Not a day will go by that he won't be missed," The statement reads.

"Our family would like to thank everyone for the love and support we've received, but we ask for privacy while we grieve during this difficult time.”

The Canadian government has previously issued strong warnings for Canadians to avoid travelling to parts of Burkina Faso, as many areas have seen foreign abductions.

The Centre for Global Cooperation Research's Adam Sandor told CTV News Channel that Woodman was likely kidnapped to be ransomed, either by a militant group or by local bandits.

Over $1 million U.S. has been paid since to militant groups 2003 in exchange for kidnapping victims, making the region particularly dangerous for foreign nationals.

Sandor says that Woodman had insurance, so in all likelihood Woodman's death was accidental, coming from one of three events:

"First, he could have been wounded in the actual event, second, it's possible that fought back while he was being kidnapped, in the car for example, and the kidnappers shot him, or third, he tried to escape," Sandor said.

Burkino Faso recently declared a state of emergency in the region where Woodman was taken, due to increased attacks by Islamic extremists along the borderlands near Niger.

"This is a place no Canadians really should be operating in," Sandor said, "unless they're under a significant armed guard."

CTV News has reached out to the CEO of Progress Mining, which has not responded to requests for comment.

Woodman's son Matt is an employee of CTV News, based in Edmonton.

With files from The Associated Press