Canada announces new sanctions on Belarus as opposition leader visits Ottawa
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is announcing new sanctions on Belarus today in response to its support for Russia's war on Ukraine.
Joly says in a statement that Belarusian leadership is enabling human-rights violations and allowing the country to serve as a launching pad for Russia's attacks.
Canada is adding 22 Belarusian officials to the sanctions list, including people who are involved in the stationing and transport of Russian military personnel and equipment.
The sanctions also affect 16 Belarusian companies across the military manufacturing, tech, engineering, banking and rail sectors.
The announcement comes as the country's exiled opposition leader, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, visits Ottawa for meetings with Joly, members of Parliament and senators.
Joly says the two intend to discuss the complicity of President Alexander Lukashenko's regime in the war and the importance of upholding democracy in Belarus.
Lukashenko came to power in 2020 elections widely considered to be fraudulent.
Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition challenger, fled to Lithuania after the vote under official pressure, and the government unleashed a sweeping crackdown on protests, arresting more than 35,000 people.
"President Lukashenko's complete disregard for human rights, both domestically and abroad, is unjustifiable," Joly's statement says.
"These measures will exert further pressure on the Belarusian leadership. President Lukashenko must cease being an instrument of the Russian regime."
With files from The Associated Press
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada announces new sanctions on Belarus as opposition leader visits Ottawa
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is announcing new sanctions on Belarus today in response to its support for Russia's war on Ukraine. Saying in a statement that Belarusian leadership is enabling human-rights violations and allowing the country to serve as a launching pad for Russia's attacks.
The five victims of the Colorado LGBTQ2S+ club shooting
A loving boyfriend. A 28-year-old bartender who loved to perform. A mother visiting from a small town who enjoyed hunting. These are among the victims of the rampage at an LGBTQ2S+ club in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and 17 others with gunshot wounds.
Day 3 at World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia stuns Argentina
Day Three at the World Cup is off to a rollicking start as Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the biggest shocks in tournament history by defeating Argentina 2-1.
One in six women in Canada have had an abortion and vast majority feel it was the right decision: survey
Around two in five Canadian women say they know a close friend or family member who has had an abortion, and one in six women report having had an abortion, according to a new survey.
Veteran shares story of disarming gunman at Colorado LGBTQ2S+ nightclub
When U.S. army veteran Rich Fierro realized a gunman was spraying bullets inside the club where he had gathered with friends and family, instincts from his military training immediately kicked in. First he dove to duck any potential incoming fire, and then he moved to try to disarm the shooter.
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino to testify at 'Freedom Convoy' inquiry
Top government ministers will continue testifying today at the Public Order Emergency Commission, which has already heard from more than 65 witnesses over five weeks on the federal government's response to last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests.
China COVID-19 cases and lockdown spur fears of global economic impact
More than 253,000 coronavirus cases have been found in China in the past three weeks and the daily average is rising, the government said Tuesday, adding to pressure on officials who are trying to reduce economic damage by easing controls that confine millions of people to their homes.
5 things to know for Tuesday, November 22, 2022
A new survey offers insight into women's experiences with abortion in Canada, the story of how a veteran helped subdue the shooter at an LGBTQ2S+ nightclub in Colorado, and the Canadian men's soccer team says it's eager to gain respect on the World Cup stage. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
Largest art heist in Canadian history still a mystery after 50 years
CTV W5 investigates Canada’s largest art heist, 50 years after thieves snatched masterpieces from the walls of Montreal’s Museum of Fine Arts.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. CTV W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
Toronto
-
Ontario officer forced to work 60 unpaid hours after post about wife's 'Freedom Convoy' video
An Ontario police officer has been ordered to work an additional 60 hours after taking aim at the police chief on Instagram.
-
Ontario man claims he had to buy additional options if he wanted new car
A Toronto man said he has been trying to buy a 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid for the past month, but there is such a shortage of cars he could have to wait as long as a year if he orders one.
-
Male victim critically injured in double stabbing in Toronto's west end
A male victim is in critical condition in hospital following a double stabbing Monday night in Toronto’s west end.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Federal government making 'major' housing announcement today
The federal government is making what it is calling a 'major housing announcement' in Ottawa today.
-
Day 3 at World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia stuns Argentina
Day Three at the World Cup is off to a rollicking start as Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the biggest shocks in tournament history by defeating Argentina 2-1.
-
Karlsson reaches 30 points as Sharks beat Senators
Erik Karlsson had two assists, becoming the first NHL defenseman to reach 30 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Monday night.
Barrie
-
Orillia's new Mayor accepts the chain of office
An inauguration ceremony was held at city hall Monday night, welcoming Don McIsaac and the new council.
-
Basement fire on Little Ave. in Barrie extinguished early Tuesday morning
Barrie fire crews responded to a caller who smelled smoke on Little Ave. and Hurst Drive early Tuesday morning.
-
Significant shortage has farmers urging consumers to get their holiday trees early
Tree farmers are urging consumers to purchase their Christmas trees early this season as they face significant nationwide inventory shortages.
Kitchener
-
New group of elected leaders for Waterloo region sworn in, new chair for WRDSB
Monday night marked the first official introduction to several new leaders in Waterloo region.
-
Driver charged after child dragged by school bus near Brantford, Ont.
A 64-year-old school bus driver from Brant County has been charged with careless driving after a five-year-old child was dragged by a school bus.
-
Ontario senior scammed out of $800,000, police say
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning the public to be 'extremely vigilant' after they say a local senior was scammed out of around $800,000.
London
-
Three individuals facing 86 charges in stolen property investigation
Three people are facing a combined 86 charges after $240,000 worth of stolen property was recovered during an investigation last month, Lambton County OPP said.
-
One dead after crash near Mitchell, Ont.
One person is dead after a crash near Mitchell, Ont.
-
London police respond after 'report of a stabbing at a school'
A female is recovering from serious injuries after being stabbed in London, according to police. Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, emergency crews were called to a report of a stabbing at a school in the 500-block of Dundas Street near William Street.
Windsor
-
Police release suspect vehicle photo after 33-year-old man dies in hit-and-run crash
Windsor police say a 33-year-old man has died after a hit-and run collision over the weekend.
-
City deploys Transit Windsor buses to provide relief for residents of heatless downtown apartment building
The City of Windsor has deployed two Transit Windsor buses to provide temporary relief to residents of 1616 Ouellette Avenue, which has been without working heat for the fall season, despite a city by-law that requires landlords to provide heat by Sept. 15. 'We're homeless with a roof over our head,' described building resident Peter Werner.
-
Windsor driver busted going 171 km/hr on Highway 401: OPP
OPP say a 31-year-old Windsor driver is facing charges after getting caught going 171 kilometres per hour on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.
Montreal
-
Coroner's inquest into death of Montreal firefighter begins with rescued boater
The coroner's inquest into the death of a Montreal firefighter began Monday morning in Joliette, Que. by hearing from one of the boaters Lacroix was trying to save when he died.
-
Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery workers vote for general strike
Unionized workers at the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery have voted in favour of a general unlimited strike. In a news release, the STTCNDDN–CSN union said it adopted the strike mandate with a 71 per cent vote in favour.
-
City of Westmount hit with cyberattack
The City of Westmount confirmed Monday evening that it was hit with a cyberattack, which has caused a computer outage and disabled the city's email servers.
Atlantic
-
Dig Deeper: HRM report recommends sizable tax hike
A new pre-budget report to Halifax Regional Council is recommending an 8 per cent tax hike for both home and business owners in the city, as officials deal with rising costs and falling revenues.
-
'It’s not enough': Front-line workers in Moncton plead with city for shelter
The Greater Moncton area has never had as many people living outside without shelter as it does right now.
-
Man found dead outside Moncton City Hall
A man was found dead outside Moncton City Hall late Monday night.
Winnipeg
-
Leon Fontaine, leader of Springs Church, passes away
Springs Church leader Pastor Leon Fontaine has died.
-
Snow clearing policy questioned after recent snowfall
Some Winnipeggers are finding it difficult to get around more than a week after the first major snowfall of the season.
-
Missing fisherman found dead on Lake Manitoba
A missing fisherman was found dead on Lake Manitoba last week.
Calgary
-
Calgary police, fire, emergency responders look for more municipal funding to keep up services
City council heard from protective services departments during budget talks Monday, all saying they need more money to keep up with rising demands.
-
Premier under fire for health savings account comments, calls it 'spin'
Premier Danielle Smith is being taken to task over comments she made outside political life, on video and in a paper for the University of Calgary last year, proposing a health savings account.
-
Blake Coleman, Calgary Flames send slumping Philadelphia Flyers to 7th straight loss
Blake Coleman had a goal and two assists to lead the Calgary Flames to a 5-2 victory over the slumping Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night.
Edmonton
-
Alta. man to be sentenced for 1st-degree murder in deaths of Hinton woman, toddler
Robert Keith Major will be back in an Alberta courtroom Tuesday morning when a three-day sentencing hearing starts for the convicted double murderer.
-
Driver found dead after semi plows into house west of Edmonton
Two people were home Sunday afternoon when a semi truck crashed into their house near the small Alberta town of Onoway.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to deliver televised address during dinner hour
Premier Danielle Smith is scheduled to deliver a televised address to Albertans this evening.
Vancouver
-
'We misunderstood': Vancouver mayor's public safety plan not being funded by the province after all
B.C.'s newly announced public safety plan does not allocate funding for the Vancouver mayor's promise to hire more mental health nurses and police officers in the city, the office of the premier has confirmed.
-
B.C. police agencies successfully lobby for app to assess mental health calls
B.C.'s police chiefs have successfully lobbied the province for funding to dramatically expand an app to screen, document, and assess what kind of mental health resources will best serve people they encounter in distress
-
Brunch patrons robbed at gunpoint at East Vancouver café
Police are investigating a terrifying armed robbery at an East Vancouver café that took place during a busy brunch service Sunday.
Politics
-
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino to testify at 'Freedom Convoy' inquiry
Top government ministers will continue testifying today at the Public Order Emergency Commission, which has already heard from more than 65 witnesses over five weeks on the federal government's response to last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests.
-
Canada announces new sanctions on Belarus as opposition leader visits Ottawa
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is announcing new sanctions on Belarus today in response to its support for Russia's war on Ukraine. Saying in a statement that Belarusian leadership is enabling human-rights violations and allowing the country to serve as a launching pad for Russia's attacks.
-
Here's what minister Bill Blair said on the stand at the Emergencies Act inquiry
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair was the first federal politician to take the stand before the Public Order Emergency Commission this week, speaking about his involvement in the federal government's response to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act. Here's some of the notable things Blair had to say during his testimony.
Health
-
Snacking on almonds can help people reduce calorie intake: study
A new study from the University of South Australia found that eating 30 to 50 grams of almonds could regulate appetite, leading to less calories consumed each day.
-
Sperm counts may be declining globally, review finds, adding to debate over male fertility
Over the past 50 years, human sperm counts appear to have fallen by more than 50 per cent around the globe, according to an updated review of medical literature.
-
Parents welcome twins from embryos frozen 30 years ago
Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway, Born on Oct. 31 of this year, originate from what may be the longest-frozen embryos to ever result in a live birth, according to the U.S. National Embryo Donation Center.
Sci-Tech
-
Meteorite that hit U.K. driveway contains extraterrestrial water
A meteorite that crashed onto a U.K. driveway last year has been found to contain extraterrestrial water and amino acids, which are essential building blocks of life.
-
With Twitter in chaos, some ways to protect your account
Twitter won't simply shut down overnight. But security experts warn that the drastic job cuts may open the door to bad actors exploiting the platform's vulnerabilities and compromising user accounts.
-
NASA capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar orbit
NASA's Orion capsule reached the moon Monday, whipping around the back side and passing within128 kilometres on its way to a record-breaking lunar orbit.
Entertainment
-
-
Jay Leno released from the hospital after burn injuries
Jay Leno has been discharged from the hospital after sustaining burn injuries about nine days ago.
-
Reality TV's Chrisleys sentenced for bank fraud, tax evasion
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced Monday to lengthy prison terms after being convicted earlier this year on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion.
Business
-
Canadians can now buy government bonds to support Ukraine
The new $500-million Ukraine Sovereignty Bond program gives Canadians the chance to help the embattled nation provide essential services this winter.
-
Luxury detergent brand The Laundress tells customers to stop using products
A luxury laundry detergent and home cleaning company, whose products are sold in Canada, is telling customers to stop using dozens of products that may contain 'elevated levels of bacteria.'
-
P.E.I. potato farmers still hurting by last year's export ban to the United States
Potato farmers in Prince Edward Island are feeling the impact of lost customers one year after a four-month ban of table potato shipments to the United States began.
Lifestyle
-
A collection of privately-owned Canadian masterpieces will soon be up for auction
Historical and famous paintings by Canadian artists are up for auction, including works by Paul Kane, Tom Thomson and Emily Carr.
-
Nestle's Nespresso to sell paper-based compostable coffee pods
Nestle's Nespresso coffee business is launching paper-based compostable capsules to attract customers put off by the Swiss packaged food giant's metal ones, which despite being recyclable often end up in landfill.
-
U.S. Justices asked to hear dog toy dispute. Will they bite?
The company that makes Jack Daniel's is howling mad over a squeaking dog toy that parodies the whiskey's signature bottle. Now, the liquor company is barking at the door of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Sports
-
Iran media blames humiliating World Cup loss on Mahsa Amini protests
Iran was reeling Tuesday from the humiliation of starting the World Cup with a lopsided 6-2 loss against England in a match overshadowed by protests on and off the field.
-
Bombers' Collaros makes no excuses, credits Argonauts after Grey Cup loss
Quarterback Zach Collaros made no excuses after the Toronto Argonauts upset the two-time defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23 Sunday in the CFL title game.
-
Novak Djokovic matches Federer's record with 6th ATP Finals title
Novak Djokovic claimed a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title by beating the third-seeded Casper Ruud on Sunday to top a fantastic finish to the season for the Serb.
Autos
-
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.
-
Champion Verstappen ends F1 season with 15th win
Max Verstappen won a record-extending 15th race of the year at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday to conclude one of the most dominant seasons in Formula One history.
-
Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor
Ford is recalling more than 550,000 F-150 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front windshield wiper motor may stop functioning, causing the wipers to stop working.