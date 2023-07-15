Canada announces new path to permanent residency for Ukrainians with family in Canada
Canada is launching a new pathway to permanent residency for Ukrainians who fled Russia’s invasion to stay in Canada with their families.
The program will allow Ukrainian nationals with temporary resident status to apply for permanent residency at no cost starting on Oct. 23, 2023.
This is an effort to provide long-term support to Ukrainians and “families separated by this conflict,” Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said in a news release on Saturday.
To qualify, a person must be a temporary resident and have one or more family members in Canada with citizenship or permanent residence status.
Saturday’s announcement comes as the government officially closed applications for the temporary emergency visas offered to Ukrainians fleeing Russian aggression.
The Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET), which launched in March of last year, provided temporary refuge to more than 166,000 Ukrainians.
This visa allows Ukrainians to work, study, and access settlement services such as language training and employment services for three years. Now, Ukrainians holding a CUAET visa and are already in Canada have until March 31, 2024 to extend or change their temporary status in the country.
The new program will only be open for a year until Oct. 22, 2024. The federal government says more information will be available closer to the launch of the program in October.
