Canada adds to list of Venezuelans being sanctioned for undermining democracy
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro cheer outside the polling station where his is voting during presidential elections in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, May 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018 2:32PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 30, 2018 2:33PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Global Affairs says Canada is adding more Venezuelans to its sanctions list.
Another 14 individuals have been added to the list of people who Canada says are among those responsible for the deterioration of democracy in that country under the regime of Nicolas Maduro.
The sanctions essentially prohibit Canadians from doing business with people or entities on the list.
It's the latest in a series of Canadian moves against the Maduro government.
Earlier this month, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland dismissed the latest elections in Venezuela as illegitimate and anti-democratic.
On Tuesday, a three-member panel of experts, including Canadian Irwin Cotler, told the Organization of American States that officials in Maduro's administration have committed crimes against humanity.
Canada has already limited diplomatic contacts with Venezuela and told its representatives to avoid international or multilateral meetings and events hosted by or in Venezuela.
Freeland said the latest sanctions underline Canada's commitment to democracy and its rejection of the "fraudulent" presidential elections.
"Canada is as determined as ever to support the people of Venezuela as they seek a more peaceful, democratic and prosperous future," she said in a statement.
Under Maduro, the Venezuelan economy has all but collapsed, inflation is running wild and hundreds of thousands of people have fled the country.
