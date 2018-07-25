Campfire ban ordered in southern B.C. as crews battle Okanagan blaze
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 25, 2018 3:40PM EDT
VANCOUVER -- The BC Wildfire Service has announced impending campfire bans as parts of British Columbia face several more days of sweltering heat.
Campfire bans take effect Thursday in the Kamloops and Southeast fire centres.
Those bans, in addition to a prohibition imposed last week in the Coastal Fire Centre, mean campfires will not be allowed across southern B.C., until further notice.
Fire danger ratings for most of the southern third of the province are listed as high to extreme and heat warnings are posted for northeastern B.C., inland sections of the north and central coast and the entire inner south coast, Fraser Valley and Fraser Canyon.
Environment Canada forecasts temperatures in the mid to high 30s in many areas, including the Okanagan Valley where crews are making good progress containing the nearly 18-square kilometre wildfire a few kilometres south of Peachland.
Hundreds of Okanagan residents remain on evacuation alert as crew battle a half-dozen significant blazes in that region.
Several areas in BC are currently experiencing hot and dry conditions. To help prevent human caused #BCwildfire and protect public safety, new fire bans and prohibitions are being put in place in the Kamloops, Southeast, and Coastal Fire Centres. Info: https://t.co/elnWLC1LHY pic.twitter.com/bIHFr93e5Z— BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 24, 2018
