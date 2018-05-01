Campaign period begins ahead of Toronto municipal election
Toronto city hall is pictured in this 2016 file photo. (Peter Power/The Canadian Press)
Published Tuesday, May 1, 2018 7:55AM EDT
TORONTO -- The campaign period will officially begin today in the run-up to Toronto's October municipal election.
It is the first day candidates can file their nomination papers at City Hall to run for mayor, councillor and school board trustee.
Would-be candidates cannot begin spending on their campaigns until they file their papers.
The deadline for nominations is July 27.
Torontonians will head to the polls on Oct. 22 and the new mayoral term begins in early December.
