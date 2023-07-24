Calls for residential school abuse records to be re-examined for names of deceased
Geraldine Shingoose was shocked when she opened a report probing what should be done to protect potential unmarked grave sites at former residential schools for Indigenous children.
Of the thousands of former students who detailed the abuses they suffered to an adjudicator tasked with determining their eligibility for compensation under the historic Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement, only about 30 have sought to have copies of their words archived.
Shingoose -- an Indigenous elder and residential school survivor -- is among that small group. She said she's heartbroken to think thousands of records will be destroyed within five years unless more survivors also request their preservation, an option she fears most are not even aware of.
"That's history," she said in a recent interview.
"Those are sacred stories."
The debate surrounding the future of these records has gained momentum since more First Nations began seeking answers about what happened to the children who died and disappeared from residential schools.
Kimberly Murray says she began thinking of them after the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Nation in British Columbia announced in May 2021 that ground-penetrating radar had detected what are believed to be 215 unmarked graves at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.
The finding shocked millions, despite residential school survivors having described such places for decades.
"I always thought there needs to be one last look at those records specific to the burials," said Murray, who previously worked as executive director of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, which spent five years investigating the residential school system.
The records in question are the product of what was known as the Independent Assessment Process, the protocol through which survivors had to access compensation for abuses they suffered as children.
It was part of the settlement negotiated between the federal government, church entities and national Indigenous groups. Under the agreement, survivors could make claims about the sexual and physical abuses they endured at the government-funded, church-run institutions, as well as "any other wrongful acts" committed by former staff and other students.
From the time the settlement was approved in 2007 until 2012, a little more than 38,000 claims were made, the majority of which were resolved through confidential closed-door hearings. In total, federal statistics show $3.1 billion was paid out.
Shingoose still recalls the questioning she received from the adjudicator and a representative from the federal government into details of the physical and sexual abuse she suffered at the Muscowequan Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan, which she attended for nine years.
She left the experience retraumatized, she said, describing it as a "really, really terrible process."
By 2014, the question of what should happen to those transcripts and supporting documents landed at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.
On one side, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada and the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation -- the archive established to house its records -- along with the federal government, said they ought to be preserved. The chief adjudicator of the compensation process and 24 Catholic Church entities argued they should be destroyed.
The Assembly of First Nations supported the latter position. Phil Fontaine, the former chief of the advocacy organization who helped negotiate the settlement, submitted an affidavit outlining his desire to see the records destroyed unless a survivor agreed to have them archived.
He used his own story as an example. While a regional chief in Manitoba in 1990, Fontaine became one of the first leaders to speak publicly about the sexual abuse he suffered at the former Fort Alexander Indian Residential School -- but in all the times doing so, he never divulged specifics.
"This is because I consider my story to be private," his affidavit read.
While negotiating the settlement, he said he raised the need for the names of children who abused other children never to be revealed due to the harm it would inflict on Indigenous communities.
In the end, according to Fontaine's affidavit, it was agreed the names of perpetrators would never be released and only survivors could access their own records.
Shingoose says the transcript of her hearing runs 278-pages long and blacks out the names from her Catholic-run school, which she and others have likened to "protecting the abuser."
In the initial court case, the 24 Catholic entities argued those confidentiality provisions were the reason they waived the rights otherwise afforded in a court to mount a defence and challenge a survivor's account.
The Ontario Superior Court of Justice ultimately ordered the records to be destroyed after giving survivors 15 years to seek copies of their own files. The decision was appealed to the Supreme Court of Canada, which upheld the order to see them destroyed by September 2027.
In its 2017 ruling, the top court concluded promising the utmost confidentiality for both complainants and perpetrators was "inescapable" in order for the compensation process to work.
Perry Bellegarde, then the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, welcomed the ruling as "good and fair" at the time.
But one area neither the courts nor compensation process considered was the deaths and disappearances of children, says Murray, who now serves as an independent adviser to Ottawa on how to help Indigenous communities search for unmarked graves and retrieve records.
"What would they have said ifthere was information about potential murders and deaths and burials, if that information was shared with the court?" said Murray, a member of the Kahnesatake Mohawk Nation.
"What would they have said about that?"
Murray says survivors talk about witnessing deaths and helping dig graves, and believes the abuse records ought to be re-examined to see if they contain details such as the name of children who died. She made the call in a progress report released last month, the same one read by Shingoose that raised concern about the lack of records being archived.
Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller is overseeing Ottawa's efforts to archive additional residential school records. A spokeswoman says the minister is open to finding solutions, but underlined that Ottawa must respect the "absolute confidentiality" of the documents, as ordered by the courts.
The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation says it supports Murray's call to re-examine the records and believes such a process could unfold in such a way that ensures privacy.
It currently reports having 27 packages of records survivors have decided to share.
"We understand that sharing may be difficult and traumatic so at no point do we canvass or ask for their records," it said in a statement.
"While we hope survivors continue to place their trust in us, it is ultimately a personal decision."
Murray pins the fact such a small number of survivors have chosen to share their records on a lack of awareness that they can do so, and questions why such information is not more widely circulated.
"It is the worst notice program I've ever seen."
Shingoose applied for her records in 2019. She provided a copy to the national archive and kept one for herself so her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren could see, she said.
It is a way of ensuring the most detailed account of her experience as a residential school survivor is not forgotten.
"I wanted to share my truth," said Shingoose. "I want my story to be shared."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2023.
If you are a former residential school student in distress or have been affected by the residential school system and need help, you can contact the 24-hour Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419, or the Indian Residential School Survivors Society toll-free line at 1-800-721-0066.
Additional mental-health support and resources for Indigenous people are available here.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau to shuffle his cabinet as soon as Wednesday: sources
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making preparations to shuffle his cabinet, with the rejig of his front bench set to happen as early as Wednesday, senior government sources confirm to CTV News.
Businesses across Canada plead with finance minister to extend emergency loan repayment deadline
Business groups across Canada are pleading with the federal government to grant them more time to pay back emergency loans offered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Groups seek permission to appeal Quebec court ruling maintaining school prayer ban
A Muslim organization and a civil liberties group are seeking to appeal a court ruling maintaining the province’s ban on visible prayer in public schools.
Terrorism charges laid against Edmonton man, British preacher
An Edmonton man was charged in a terrorism investigation in the United Kingdom on Monday.
Criminal trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King to begin in November
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King has been scheduled to stand trial beginning Nov. 27, and he says he wants to be judged by a jury of his peers.
Delays in diagnosis and testing results are complicating Canadian cancer care: expert
As the dust settles from the pandemic, hospitals across Canada have reported an overwhelming rise in patients with advanced-stage cancers and other life-limiting diseases -- a result of inadequate symptom screening since March 2020 -- and delays in testing results are exacerbating the problem.
Tourists fined for taking 'dangerous' selfies with pack of dingoes
Two women were served hefty fines after taking 'dangerous' selfies with a pack of dingoes in Queensland, Australia.
How David Bowie, long thought ambivalent to country music, became a writer on a Chris Young song
Country star Chris Young's latest single, "Young Love & Saturday Nights," is a vivid love letter to summertime weekends, old trucks, dive bar bands, and crushes. And it might sound immediately familiar: The guitar lick that opens the track is lifted directly from David Bowie's 1974 hit "Rebel Rebel."
Russia says Moscow and Crimea hit by Ukrainian drones while Russian forces bombard Ukraine's south
Russian authorities accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on Moscow early Monday that saw one of the aircraft fall near the Defence Ministry's main headquarters and striking Crimea, while the Russian military unleashed new strikes on port infrastructure in southern Ukraine.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
W5 profile | The Canadian who creates the real, but fake, sounds in Hollywood blockbuster films
W5 profiles the man who makes the sounds for breaking bones and squealing tires in Hollywood’s biggest films; and he does it from a small town in Ontario. Watch 'Sound Farms' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
W5 | Comedian Russell Peters doesn't pull punches in climate of 'cancel culture,' 'political correctness'
CTV W5 speaks with members of the comedy industry, including Russell Peters, for a wide-ranging look at how political correctness and 'cancel culture' has changed the world of stand-up comedy.
Toronto
-
Thieves make off with $1 million worth of luxury vehicles from downtown Toronto dealership
Toronto police say they're looking for three suspects who walked into a high-end car dealership in downtown Toronto over the weekend and left with three luxury vehicles.
-
Ontario rolls out programs to boost health staffing
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones says the province is starting three programs aimed at bolstering staffing in the health-care sector.
-
Toronto police identify man killed in Greektown shooting
A 29-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting in Greektown early Sunday morning, Toronto police say.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Wheel hub assemblies on Ottawa's LRT must be redesigned; service offline for another week
Ottawa's light-rail transit system will remain out of service for at least another week, as the investigation continues into a bearing-related issue on one train.
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH | Hot and humid week ahead for Ottawa
A hot. humid day is in store for the capital Monday and should remain for the work week.
-
Criminal trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King to begin in November
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King has been scheduled to stand trial beginning Nov. 27, and he says he wants to be judged by a jury of his peers.
Barrie
-
19-year-old Barrie man charged after young man is struck and killed in city's south end
A 19-year-old man is facing charges after an international student was struck and killed in Barrie's south end on Friday night.
-
Teens accused of setting fire to abandoned carpet store, causing $3M in damage
Investigators say an abandoned carpet store on Davis Drive near Main Street went up in flames on Saturday evening, causing $3 million in damage.
-
Driver seriously injured in vehicle rollover on Hwy 11 in Muskoka
Police say one person suffered serious injuries in a collision on Highway 11 in Muskoka over the weekend.
Kitchener
-
Driver dies, another injured from crash near Erin, Ont.
A 31-year-old has died and another person has been taken to hospital following a crash near Erin, Ont.
-
K-W Canadian Blood Services asks regional residents to donate as ‘inventory reaches levels of concern’
There is an urgent appeal for the gift of life. Canadian Blood Services says it needs more donations in Waterloo region because their blood inventory has dropped to a concerning level.
-
WRPS investigating report of prowler in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating reports of a prowler in the area of Spadina Road West and Van Camp Avenue in Kitchener.
London
-
Driver facing impaired charges after crash sends one to hospital in critical condition
A 19-year-South Perth resident is facing several charges relating to impaired operation following a head on collision in Stratford that sent a 31-year-old to hospital in critical condition.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Vehicle slams through Goderich school
Huron OPP are investigating after a minivan crashed through Goderich Public School.
-
Vehicle fails to remain after cyclist struck in St. Thomas
Minor injuries are reported after a cyclist in St. Thomas was struck by a vehicle.
Windsor
-
Jerrod Smith named head coach of Windsor Spitfires
The Windsor Spitfires have revealed their new head coach.
-
Driver busted going 161km/h on EC Row Expressway: WPS
Windsor police say they stopped a driver going 61 kilometres per hour over the speed limit on E.C. Row Expressway.
-
Trudeau to shuffle his cabinet as soon as Wednesday: sources
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making preparations to shuffle his cabinet, with the rejig of his front bench set to happen as early as Wednesday, senior government sources confirm to CTV News.
Montreal
-
Groups seek permission to appeal Quebec court ruling maintaining school prayer ban
A Muslim organization and a civil liberties group are seeking to appeal a court ruling maintaining the province’s ban on visible prayer in public schools.
-
Search resumes for Ukrainian man missing after swimming in Quebec river
Quebec provincial police continue to search the banks of a river southeast of Quebec City for a Ukrainian refugee missing since Wednesday.
-
Delays in diagnosis and testing results are complicating Canadian cancer care: expert
As the dust settles from the pandemic, hospitals across Canada have reported an overwhelming rise in patients with advanced-stage cancers and other life-limiting diseases -- a result of inadequate symptom screening since March 2020 -- and delays in testing results are exacerbating the problem.
Atlantic
-
Searchers continue to pump water from Nova Scotia field in search for flood missing
Workers are continuing to pump water from a flooded field in Nova Scotia that is the focus of a search for four people, including two children, who went missing in a torrent of water Saturday.
-
Main rail line to Halifax washed out after heavy rains, flooding
A section of the main rail line to Halifax has been washed out following extensive rainfall and flooding over the weekend.
-
Local state of emergency declared in Lunenburg, N.S., area due to flooding
The Municipality of the District of Lunenburg on the south shore of Nova Scotia has declared a state of local emergency due to flooding in the area.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba First Nation to begin search for potential unmarked graves
Members of a western Manitoba First Nation were to gather this morning to start a critical month-long search in a good way.
-
Manitoba town celebrates 40th anniversary of miraculous 'Gimli Glider'
It's been 40 years since an extraordinary day for the people of Gimli, Manitoba.
-
A terminally ill federal inmate wants to be released so he can die outside of prison. He's been refused, so he's applying for MAID
A terminally ill man who's spent decades in prison doesn't want to die behind bars. Denied a compassionate release, he's now considering a medically assisted death.
Calgary
-
Woman killed, another injured in downtown Calgary assault
Calgary police are investigating a deadly assault in the downtown west end.
-
Assault victim taken to hospital from downtown Calgary
Calgary paramedics took one man to hospital on Monday from the downtown commercial core after he was found badly injured.
-
ʔAq’am residents return home as St. Mary’s River wildfire evacuation order partially lifts
Residents of 16 homes in the ʔAq’am community are headed home after an evacuation order was partially rescinded late Sunday night near Cranbrook, B.C., for the St. Mary’s River wildfire.
Edmonton
-
Terrorism charges laid against Edmonton man, British preacher
An Edmonton man was charged in a terrorism investigation in the United Kingdom on Monday.
-
Ground search underway for missing Beaumont woman
Police are searching for a Beaumont woman who hasn't been seen for 10 days.
-
Edmonton announces 8-year plan to plant over 2 million trees
The city says it will reach its goal of planting two million additional trees by 2050 two decades early.
Vancouver
-
Evacuation order due to fast-growing Kamloops wildfire expands by hundreds
Wildfire crews in Kamloops, B.C., are expected to be challenged by gusty winds Monday, as they fight the fast-moving Ross Moore Lake wildfire.
-
'He disappeared in the water': Family of suspected drowning victim at Cultus Lake seeks closure
A Surrey man is believed to have drowned in Cultus Lake last week, and his family remains without closure.
-
'Mixed emotions' as week-long evacuation order due to St. Mary’s River wildfire partially rescinded
Some residents of a First Nations community north of Cranbrook, B.C., are being told they can return home for the first time since an evacuation order was issued last week due to the St. Mary’s River wildfire.
Politics
-
Trudeau to shuffle his cabinet as soon as Wednesday: sources
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making preparations to shuffle his cabinet, with the rejig of his front bench set to happen as early as Wednesday, senior government sources confirm to CTV News.
-
Mental health minister puts $156M toward launch of 988 crisis hotline in November
Mental Health Minister Carolyn Bennett says the government is putting $156 million over three years toward a new three-digit suicide-prevention hotline.
-
Businesses across Canada plead with finance minister to extend emergency loan repayment deadline
Business groups across Canada are pleading with the federal government to grant them more time to pay back emergency loans offered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health
-
Delays in diagnosis and testing results are complicating Canadian cancer care: expert
As the dust settles from the pandemic, hospitals across Canada have reported an overwhelming rise in patients with advanced-stage cancers and other life-limiting diseases -- a result of inadequate symptom screening since March 2020 -- and delays in testing results are exacerbating the problem.
-
Worried about air quality impact on asthma, other conditions? Here's what you can do
The death of a nine-year-old B.C. boy whose asthma was exacerbated by wildfire smoke is a horrific example of how dangerous poor air quality can be for people suffering from underlying respiratory and cardiac conditions, experts say.
-
Did you leave Canada for a surgery or medical procedure? We want to hear from you
If you recently left your province of residence or travelled abroad for a surgery or medical procedure due to long wait times in Canada, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Sci-Tech
-
AI investment is booming. How much is hype?
In recent months, there has been feverish excitement surrounding the potential of 'generative' artificial intelligence to produce whopping returns for investors. But some in the industry are worried the funding frenzy is turning into a bubble.
-
Scientists pinpoint when Greenland was last green, adding 5 feet to sea levels from melting ice
A new study has uncovered evidence that most of Greenland melted only about 400,000 years ago, suggesting the country may be more sensitive to climate change than previously thought.
-
This small lake in Canada could hold markers of the next geological era. Here's what's at the bottom
A small lake in southern Ontario has caught the eyes of scientists due to the history of the soil found at its bottom.
Entertainment
-
'Barbie' takes the box office crown and 'Oppenheimer' soars in a historic weekend
'Barbenheimer' didn't just work: it spun box office gold. The social media-fuelled fusion of Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' and Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' brought moviegoers back to the theatres in record numbers this weekend, vastly outperforming projections and giving a glimmer of hope to the lagging exhibition business, amid the sobering backdrop of strikes.
-
How David Bowie, long thought ambivalent to country music, became a writer on a Chris Young song
Country star Chris Young's latest single, "Young Love & Saturday Nights," is a vivid love letter to summertime weekends, old trucks, dive bar bands, and crushes. And it might sound immediately familiar: The guitar lick that opens the track is lifted directly from David Bowie's 1974 hit "Rebel Rebel."
-
'My dreams have come true': B.C. drag clown Jimbo crowned winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
Victoria-based drag performer Jimbo has been crowned the winner of the eighth season of the popular reality competition show RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.
Business
-
'Crickets since the strike': How the Hollywood strike is impacting Canadian theatres
Jeff Knoll, CEO and Executive Producer of Film.ca Cinemas Inc., says he's concerned about the Hollywood strike and shares how his independent movie theatre could respond to a slowdown of films.
-
Treated radioactive wastewater set to be released in ocean worries businesses in Japan
Within weeks, the tsunami-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is expected to start releasing treated radioactive wastewater into the sea, a highly contested plan still facing fierce protests in and outside Japan.
-
Iran targets e-commerce giant over photos of female employees without headscarves in new crackdown
Iranian authorities have shut down one of the offices of the country's biggest e-commerce company and launched judicial procedures after it published pictures online showing female employees not wearing the mandatory Islamic headscarf, semi-official media reported.
Lifestyle
-
Zillennials: The newest micro-generation has a name
The term millennial refers to anyone born between 1981 and 1996, and Gen Z refers to anyone born from 1997 through 2012, according to the Pew Research Center. Along the blurry edge at the cusp of the two generations, between Gen Y and Z, is where zillennials live.
-
Bell tolls for Wisconsin man who wins Hemingway look-alike contest
On his 68th birthday, a white-bearded Wisconsin man won the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, a highlight of Key West's annual Hemingway Days celebration that ends Sunday.
-
Montreal Scrabble champion picks up $10,000 prize at Las Vegas tournament
A Montreal Scrabble player picked up the top $10,000 prize at a Las Vegas tournament after a 'ferocious' best-of-five series on Wednesday.'I was somewhat in a state of shock,' said 29-year-old Joshua Sokol, who picked up the title in game five. 'I just was trying to contain myself, and to just finish the game.'
Sports
-
Canada's Maggie Mac Neil wins silver in 100m butterfly at worlds
Canadian swimmer Maggie Mac Neil claimed silver in the women's 100-metre butterfly at the World Aquatics Championships on Monday.
-
Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal makes record $332 million bid for France striker Kylian Mbappe
After missing out on Lionel Messi, Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal made a record 300 million euro bid for Kylian Mbappe on Monday, an offer which could see the France striker join Cristiano Ronaldo in the oil-rich kingdom.
-
Djokovic to skip National Bank Open in Canada due to fatigue
Novak Djokovic will not play at next month's Canadian Masters in Toronto due to fatigue, organizers announced on Sunday.
Autos
-
F1 champ Verstappen wins Hungarian GP to extend overall lead, give Red Bull record 12th straight win
Formula One defending champion Max Verstappen needed only a few seconds to stamp his authority on the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and win his seventh straight race of a crushingly dominant season.
-
Hamilton ends Verstappen's string of pole positions in Hungarian GP qualifying
Lewis Hamilton took his first pole position since 2021 at the Hungarian Grand Prix and ended Formula One champion Max Verstappen's bid for a sixth straight pole on Saturday.
-
F1 agrees new 5-year deal to keep Hungarian GP on the calendar until 2032
Formula One has agreed a five-year contract extension to keep the Hungarian Grand Prix on its calendar until 2032.