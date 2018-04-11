

The Canadian Press





CALGARY - The owner of a trucking company involved in a horrific collision that killed 15 people on the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team bus says he is sorry

Sukhmander Singh told The Canadian Press he is "sorry for everything."

He says it's a "tough time for everybody."

Singh says he doesn't have any work and his trucking company has been shut down.

Alberta Transportation said Tuesday it had ordered the company that owns the truck involved in Friday's crash near Tisdale, Sask., to keep its only other vehicle off the road.

Transportation Minister Brian Mason said Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd. started operating last fall, and hasn't had any violations or convictions or been involved in any collisions until this one.

The Broncos were heading to Nipawin for a playoff game when their bus and a semi truck carrying a load of peat moss collided at an intersection.

There were 29 people on the bus. Fifteen people died and 14 were injured.

The driver of the truck survived the crash.