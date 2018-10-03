

CTVNews.ca Staff





A snowstorm in southwestern Alberta brought traffic to a standstill, as dozens of motorists were stranded in their vehicles for hours.

In what turned out to be Calgary’s snowiest October day in 104 years, southwest Alberta was hit with as much as 40 centimetres of snow on Tuesday, causing a mess on the roads that continued through the night.

The QE2 highway was temporarily shut down overnight following a fatal collision involving as many as 30 vehicles in Carstairs, Alta. The RCMP hasn’t indicated how many people were killed or injured in the collisions.

“The weather conditions are severe,” Alberta Transportation's John Archer told CTV Calgary late Tuesday. “It is going to take some time to clear the vehicles from this collision.”

On Highway 1 near Canmore, Alta., the blizzard stranded some travellers for more than 10 hours.

"We've probably moved maybe a kilometre and now we're stopped again,” Julie Morris, who was stranded on Highway 1, said from her car. “You get excited that you're going to move and then it comes to a complete stop and the last three times that's happened it comes to a complete stop for hours."

As of Wednesday morning, the Highway 1’s westbound lanes have reopened, but there is no timetable for reopening the eastbound lanes.

To help with snow clearing, 60 plow operators from Edmonton have made the trip south and are expected to remain in Calgary until Wednesday evening.

Southwestern Alberta is no longer under a snowfall warning as the storm appears to have shifted east, where another four centimetres of snow is expected Wednesday.

