Calgary Stampede: Skies clear in time for start of parade
Jordan Hansen, of Ponoka, Alta., comes off Black Bart during bull riding rodeo action at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, July 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 5, 2019 1:05PM EDT
CALGARY - Mother Nature gave a reprieve to hundreds of thousands of people lined up to see the Calgary Stampede parade.
Umbrellas and plastic ponchos covered a sea of cowboy hats and western shirts as a night of heavy rain continued into the early morning.
But the rain stopped just before the procession started with this year's parade marshal, actress Amber Marshall from the TV series "Heartland."
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is also riding in his first Stampede parade since winning the April election.
He says the event is an opportunity to forget the economic downturn that has left many in the province down and out.
The parade kicks off the annual 10-day exhibition, which runs until July 14.
