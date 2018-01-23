

The Associated Press





PERRIS, Calif. -- Authorities have identified a skydiver who died when he fell onto the roof of a home in Southern California.

The Riverside County coroner's bureau says the man who died Monday afternoon was Aime-Jean St. Hilaire-Adam, a 27-year-old from Calgary, Canada.

He fell onto a home in Perris, a centre for skydiving about 112 kilometres southeast of Los Angeles.

The home was about 3 kilometres southwest of Perris Valley Airport, which is a popular spot for skydivers.