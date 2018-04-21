

CTVNews.ca Staff





The running community in Calgary has come together to help fundraise money so that a record-breaking marathon winner can follow his Olympic dream.

Benard Onsare from Kenya has won multiple marathons across Canada, including ones in Calgary and Vancouver, but has never been able to compete for the highest honours due to a lack of money and training resources.

Since arriving in Calgary a decade ago, Onsare has worked full time to help support his family who lives in Mexico.

But now that Onsare has received his Canadian citizenship and his family has joined him in Calgary, the running community is hoping to raise enough money to allow the talented athlete to train full time.

“We hope to, with the fundraiser, to allow him to train full time and give him a legitimate shot at making the 2020 Olympics,” said Martin Parnell, one of the organizers of the event.

Parnell, who once ran 250 marathons in one year, will speak at next Saturday’s fundraiser, It Takes a Village, along with Olympic gold medalist Bruce Robertson.

Onsare will also take to the stage to share his story and says people who attend will experience a part of his journey on the road to Tokyo.

“They can be able to see that I am going to be there in Tokyo not just for myself but for the entire community,” he said. “I’d really like to give back to the country where I’m raising my family.”

The event will be held at Crew Club Athletics in Mission, Calgary on April 28.

More information and tickets can be found here.