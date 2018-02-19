

Lauren Wininger, CTVNews.ca Staff





A line of people wrapped around Lloyd’s Recreation on its final day of operation Sunday. Over the past few weeks, thousands of skaters have visited the Calgary roller-skating rink before its official closure after 53 years.

Dean Scott and his daughter Sam both shared memories of the rink.

“I’ve been coming here my whole life so I was hoping it wasn't going to be the last day,” said Dean.

His daughter Sam had been trying to fit in as much time as she could before the doors close one last time.

“I know it’s really important to my dad. I went on Friday night and then I texted him and I said, ‘Do you want to come today?’”

Roller-skater Brooklan Roberts-Meier also remembers spending a lot of time at Lloyd’s.

“This is my home. It has always been my home. I grew up here since I was 13 months old and it’s where I skate to get my mind off things.”

Roberts-Meier said she had been dubbed a show-off, but she bore the moniker with pride.

“I have that nickname, but I wear it proudly.”

The rink was opened by couple Lloyd and Flo Cooper in the 60’s. The pair have since passed away, but left their $18 million estate – which includes the rink and the land it sits on – to the Calgary Health Trust and Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Along with memories of the rink, staff member Austin Giles reflected on the founders’ generosity.

“That’s really why they opened the rink in the first place was to give back. They felt it was important to youth to come together and have a good time and enjoy themselves.”