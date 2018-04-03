

The Canadian Press





CALGARY - A Calgary police officer who was shot last week has been released from hospital.

Const. Jordan Forget suffered two gunshot wounds last Tuesday and had a collapsed lung.

The Calgary Police Service says he continues to recover from his wounds at home with his family.

The five-year veteran of the police service was shot during an investigation into a string of crimes that included a robbery at a convenience store, a carjacking and a suspected break and enter.

Officers found a man between two houses and say he started firing at police.

The body of the suspect, who hasn't been identified, was later found in the ruins of burned garage.