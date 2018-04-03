Calgary police officer who was shot last week released from hospital
Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018 4:24PM EDT
CALGARY - A Calgary police officer who was shot last week has been released from hospital.
Const. Jordan Forget suffered two gunshot wounds last Tuesday and had a collapsed lung.
The Calgary Police Service says he continues to recover from his wounds at home with his family.
The five-year veteran of the police service was shot during an investigation into a string of crimes that included a robbery at a convenience store, a carjacking and a suspected break and enter.
Officers found a man between two houses and say he started firing at police.
The body of the suspect, who hasn't been identified, was later found in the ruins of burned garage.
