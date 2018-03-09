Calgary police officer charged with child pornography offences
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 9, 2018 3:37PM EST
CALGARY -- A Calgary Police Service officer has been charged with child porn offences.
Alberta's Internet Child Exploitation unit says it arrested a man Thursday after investigating a tip from the RCMP National Child Exploitation Co-ordination Centre.
The allegations involved the uploading of images on social media by an unknown user who investigators say turned out to be a police officer.
Police say officers seized computers from a home that contained child porn images.
Thomas Buttle, who is 33, is charged with possessing, accessing, and making available child pornography.
Buttle has been released from custody and is to appear in court on March 21.
