Calgary police look for links in four recent homicides
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 17, 2019 5:16PM EDT
CALGARY - Police in Calgary say they are investigating possible links between four recent homicides in the city that could be related to drugs or organized crime.
The latest involves a 23-year-old man who was shot and killed on Tuesday while driving a vehicle in the northeast neighbourhood of Taradale.
Two days earlier, a 49-year-old man was killed in a home in the northwest Hamptons neighbourhood.
Police say four suspects entered the house, targeted the victim and drove away in a small SUV.
On April 3, a 25-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were found shot inside a vehicle in the city's northeast; one was pronounced dead at the scene and the other died in hospital.
Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm says all the killings occurred within Calgary's Indo-Canadian community.
