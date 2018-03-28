

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Calgary police officer is in stable condition after he was injured in a shootout that ended with the suspect’s death.

Police say Const. Jordan Forget is recovering at Foothills Hospital, where he is being treated for two gunshot wounds.

Forget was rushed to hospital Tuesday afternoon, after he was shot while responding to a report of an armed carjacking in Calgary’s Abbbeydale neighbourhood.

Police say Forget was shot attempting to approach the garage where the suspect was holed up. A shootout ensued, during which officers returned fire.

The confrontation ended when thick clouds of smoke were seen coming from the garage. The suspect was found dead inside.

Calgary Police Chief Roger Chaffin described Forget’s wounds as “serious” on Tuesday.

The identity of the suspect has not been released. An autopsy is expected to take place later in the week.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been called in to investigate the police-involved death.

With files from CTV Calgary