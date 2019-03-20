Calgary massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting 3 men
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019 2:28PM EDT
CALGARY - A Calgary massage therapist is accused of sexually assaulting three men at the same sports clinic last year.
Police say a man reported last November that he had been assaulted during a massage at the southwest-area clinic in April.
Two more reports later surfaced of men allegedly assaulted at the business between August and September.
Police say the accused had previously worked at a number of other massage clinics in Calgary.
They also say the sports clinic where the assaults allegedly occurred is co-operating fully with their investigation.
Dennis Quebral Baltazar, who is 44, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and will be in court Thursday.
