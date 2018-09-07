

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- A review board has heard a Calgary man found not criminally responsible for the stabbing deaths of five young people four years ago is making progress and has been a model patient.

Dr. Sergio Santana told the Alberta Review Board that Matthew de Grood is fully participating in his treatment and is trying to do the right thing.

His testimony prompted jeers from family members of the victims and a sharp rebuke from the board chair.

Santana says the treatment team believes de Grood, who is now 27, will need to stay in the secure hospital where he is being housed for quite some time.

But he says the chance of violent recidivism is low at this point and eventually de Grood could be released back into the community.

The review board's annual hearing is to determine if de Grood should be granted more freedom.

De Grood was granted more privileges following the review in April 2017, including being allowed to go for supervised walks on hospital grounds as well as being allowed trips for medical appointments and treatment.

De Grood was suffering from a mental disorder when he attacked and killed Zackariah Rathwell, 21, Jordan Segura, 22, Josh Hunter, 23, Kaitlin Perras, 23, and Lawrence Hong, 27, in April 2014.

The judge ruled de Grood didn't understand his actions were wrong. He is on medication for schizophrenia and his symptoms had been in "full remission" since July 2014.

De Grood has said he heard what he thought was the voice of the devil before the attack and told a psychiatrist that he believed a war was about to begin, signalling the end of the world, when he arrived at the party.