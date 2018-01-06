

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Calgary man who shattered his legs, one ankle and his jaw in a truck crash last week is hoping to give thanks to the people who saved his life, but he has to find out who they are first.

On Dec. 30, Mike Kelly, a part-time truck driver, was driving a five-tonne truck on the Trans-Canada Highway toward Medicine Hat, Alta. when he collided with a stopped transport vehicle roughly 20 kilometres east of Brooks. The 52-year-old was left to support his own body weight within the toppled rig as blood poured from him in -30 degree Celsius conditions.

“You start calling out: ‘Help, help, help, anybody there?’ and then you rest and you’re looking down on the passenger seat and it’s just a steady stream of blood,” Kelly told CTV Calgary.

Kelly says a man quickly approached the truck to help him out.

“He climbed in, sat on the dash, wrapped me in blankets (and) stopped the bleeding,” Kelly said. “He leaned against me and he used his body to support me because I couldn’t.”

A second man came into the picture shortly after with more blankets. The two men put Kelly’s gloves and hat on him to keep him warm and kept Kelly alert by asking him questions.

Once emergency crews arrived, Kelly was transported to a nearby health centre, where he would later be moved to a hospital in Calgary. Kelly says he is in constant pain and doesn’t know when he’ll be able to leave the facility.

Kelly doesn’t remember much about the men who saved his life except they were headed to the Shuswap or Okanagan regions of British Columbia. He’s hoping to one day meet them under less dire circumstances.

“To be able to say thanks, and to say it in person,” Kelly said.

Anyone who knows the identity of the men is asked to contact CTV Calgary and the information will be shared with Kelly.

With a report from CTV Calgary’s Kathy Le