

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- An 21-year-old Alberta man convicted of sexually assaulting a classmate at Dalhousie University in Halifax has been sentenced to 29 months in a federal prison.

A Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury found Chris Davidson guilty of sexual assault and unlawful confinement in February.

Court heard that the two met in September 2015, but their relationship dissolved 72 hours later when Davidson sexually assaulted the young woman -- then 17 -- after a night of heavy drinking.

The Calgary man told police he had no memory of what happened that night, saying he had consumed six or seven vodka shots and blacked out.

The woman read from a victim impact statement Monday, telling the court she now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and has attempted suicide twice in the past year.

She says she has nightmares about the assault and suffers from depression, anorexia, insomnia, self-mutilation and emotional flashbacks.