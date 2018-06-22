

CTVNews.ca Staff





The aftermath of a shocking collision between two Calgary city buses was captured on video early this morning.

Authorities arrived on scene just after 6:00 a.m. Friday after the two city buses collided head-on, sending one man to hospital.

One bus did not have any passengers, while the other had more than a dozen riders onboard.

EMS spokesperson Stuart Brideaux told CTV Calgary that one man was taken to an area hospital by EMS with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.