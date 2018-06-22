Calgary man in hospital after city buses collide
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, June 22, 2018 11:08AM EDT
The aftermath of a shocking collision between two Calgary city buses was captured on video early this morning.
Authorities arrived on scene just after 6:00 a.m. Friday after the two city buses collided head-on, sending one man to hospital.
One bus did not have any passengers, while the other had more than a dozen riders onboard.
EMS spokesperson Stuart Brideaux told CTV Calgary that one man was taken to an area hospital by EMS with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
#CTRiders We are experiencing significant delays on the inbound #Rte7 due to a CPS traffic incident. One bus is out of service at this time. We are working to replace this bus and thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/RApVsFh1KN— Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) June 22, 2018
