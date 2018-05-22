

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Calgary man who lost his Canadian citizenship card more than two years ago says he’s still waiting for a replacement and has been stuck in limbo ever since.

Verol Morgan, who came to Canada with his parents when he was three years old and became a citizen in 1978, lost his wallet in 2015. His citizenship card was in the wallet, and he applied for a replacement card.

In December, 2015, he got a letter from the federal government saying that his application had been delayed. Morgan said he was also told that his application was being investigated, but he doesn’t know why.

“They haven’t reached out to me in two and a half years, not once to ask me any questions or to say what this investigation (is),” he told CTV Calgary.

Without proof of his Canadian citizenship, Morgan has been unable to renew his passport and visit his mother in Jamaica. He said his father was murdered in 2006, and he needs to make sure that his mom is OK.

He said the delay in getting his citizenship document has been “unfair” and “unjustified.”

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada website says that processing a citizenship certificate currently takes an average of five months. When CTV Calgary inquired about Morgan’s case, a department spokesperson said his application is being reviewed.

“I’ve been waiting for two-and-a-half years; who knows what other people are waiting for,” Morgan said.

With a report from CTV Calgary's Shaun Frenette