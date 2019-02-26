Calgary man charged after child left in car outside casino for hours
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 26, 2019 8:47PM EST
CALGARY -- A Calgary man has been charged with child abandonment after a boy says he was left in an unheated vehicle outside a casino for hours in frigid weather.
Police say they were called to the Pure Casino on Sunday night by casino staff.
The temperature at the time was minus -24 C.
Police say casino employees took the seven-year-old boy to the office and provided him with mittens and attempts to page his father were unsuccessful.
Officers arrested the man when he returned to the casino to look for his son.
Police say the child is now in the care of the province.
