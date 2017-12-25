

The Canadian Press





Calgary's Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a newborn baby whose body was discovered in a parking lot.

Police say a resident in the city's Bowness neighbourhood called them late Sunday night after finding the infant's body in a lot behind a grocery store.

A police statement issued early this morning says investigators believe the child could have been left there as early as late Sunday afternoon, however, it's not clear how or when the baby died.

We are investigating an undetermined death after a deceased newborn was found in #Bowness last night. We need to find the child's mother as she may be in medical distress, and we need to learn what happened: https://t.co/NXlTwdAOfa#yyc #yyccrime — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) December 25, 2017

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Police say they're also concerned about the child's mother, as evidence at the scene suggests she may be in medical distress.

They say they need to find her immediately, and are asking anyone with information to contact them.