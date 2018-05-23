

A Calgary family says they’re being told to move out of their rental home once their lease ends due to a pair of noise complaints stemming from their crying toddler.

Mukesh Khanal says his landlord is refusing to renew his lease because he’s gotten two noise complaints in the past six months -- both at times when his two-year-old daughter was particularly sick and crying.

A landlord deciding not to renew a lease is perfectly legal in Alberta, but the family is planning to file a human rights complaint over the alleged cause.

“I just think it's not fair because the emails…from the company clearly say that we've been asked to move out because our kid cries,” Khanal told CTV Calgary.

Savard Properties, the company that owns the house in northeast Calgary, says it’s looking into a possible sale of the house and denies any wrongdoing.

"There is no discrimination in any way in this matter,” the company said in a statement. “In fact, we take pride in having accepted tenants of all ethnicities, families with young children, couples with expected pregnancies (and) pets."

Khanal and his family moved into the rental home last summer. He said things went smoothly until a tenant moved into the basement unit a few months later.

“I've received two emails, one back in December and one two weeks ago,” he said. “Both those emails came when my kid was particularly sick.”

Khanal says the landlord knew his family had a young child before they moved. The tenant was also made aware of the toddler before moving in.

The family has until the end of June to move out.

