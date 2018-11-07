

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - A 23-year-old Calgary man has been issued West Vancouver's first ticket for driving with cannabis since the drug was legalized last month.

Const. Jeff Palmer of West Vancouver Police says an officer at a roadblock saw an unlit pipe in the centre console of the man's 2010 Jeep packed with what appeared to be cannabis on Tuesday.

Palmer says there was no indication that the driver was impaired so he was allowed to go, but not before being handed a $230 ticket under the new B.C. Cannabis Control and Licensing Act.

He says under the rules, adults over 19 years are allowed to possess up to 30 grams of cannabis in a vehicle but it must be in a sealed package and out of reach of the driver or any passengers in the vehicle.

On Oct. 17, hours after marijuana was legalized, police in Ontario and Winnipeg handed out tickets to people who had marijuana in their cars.

The Ontario Provincial Police posted a photo on Twitter of a $215 ticket given to someone who allegedly had a baggy of marijuana in their car, while Winnipeg police also posted a picture on Twitter of a $672 ticket handed out to someone accused of consuming cannabis in a motor vehicle.