CAF personnel not yet on the ground in Fort Smith as conditions there worsen
The weather continues to be a factor in the fight against wildfires in the Northwest Territories with forecasts showing worsening conditions for many communities.
Here's the latest:
- Fire near Fort Smith, Fort Fitzgerald breaches first line of defence
- CAF not deployed to Fort Smith as of Wednesday morning
- Trudeau comments on wildfires: "We are helping"
- Weather conditions worsen to "extreme" risk for communities of Hay River, Kakisa and Fort Smith
------------------------------
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau briefly commented on the ongoing wildfires in the N.W.T. and across Canada at a press conference on Wednesday.
"The Canadian Armed Forces continue to be deployed on the ground and support and Service Canada is helping evacuate. We're on the ground. We are helping," he said.
Evacuation orders continue to be in place for 68 per cent of the population of the N.W.T. who have fled their homes, largely to communities in Alberta.
"I want to thank all Canadians who stepped up, open the communities open their homes, to people fleeing in difficult times," the prime minister said. "Canadians really show who they are when we're constantly there to help them."
FORT SMITH
Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) personnel are in Yellowknife and Hay River but as of Wednesday morning have not been deployed to Fort Smith despite the changing circumstances there.
CTVNews.ca has reached out to the Government of the N.W.T. for comment on where CAF personnel are being deployed.
Another fire is burning about 23 kilometres north of Fort Smith. The lightning-caused blaze is about 970 kilometres large and was previously managed by an Incident Management Team from Alberta.
N.W.T. fire says in an update online that fire activity increased due to the "extreme wind conditions."
"Crews continue to action this fire when conditions allow."
Late Tuesday evening the Wood Buffalo fire, which is threatening the communities of Fort Smith and Fort Fitzgerald, Alta., saw "significant growth" and breached a major line of defence.
Heavy machinery being used in Fort Smith to clear wooded areas on August 22, 2023. (Alberta Wildfire)
The "dozer guard" is a long strip of land that was cleared by heavy machinery where fire crews can work from.
"Structure protection in that area was turned on earlier in the day. There is an additional dozer guard that was constructed that is much closer to Fort Fitzgerald and as of tonight it has not breached the closer one," the 9 p.m. update reads. "This means the wildfire has not reached Fort Fitzgerald at this time."
On Tuesday the fire was about six kilometres from Fort Fitzgerald and four kilometres from Fort Smith. It is unclear how much closer the fire could spread towards Fort Fitzgerald nor how far the dozer line is from the community.
The wind picked up yesterday and, combined with the heat, forced some crews to back away from the fire.
"Today, two tanker groups were requested to assist. Unfortunately, due to poor visibility, they were unable to fly safely and were stood down," the update reads.
The South Slave region is predicted to have "extreme fire danger" over the next few days.
YELLOWKNIFE
On Tuesday fires in the North Slave region, which includes the City of Yellowknife, were held off by crews. The weather has been in the favour of firefighters there, allowing them to make some gains on the blazes.
Plans are in place to bring residents back but Mayor Rebbecca Atly warns people not to jump to conclusions.
"What I can say though, is that staff are already working on the plans for reopening so that when it's safe to do so we can we can get people back as quick as possible," she said.
The short break in weather could be changing across the territory as the fire danger forecast for the North Slave region is high and extreme for Yellowknife and the surrounding communities.
On Tuesday crews were able to hold the fire at 15 kilometres away from the city in part due to some rain in the region.
To significantly reduce fires, crews would need 60 millimetres of rain over a 10-day period.
The Environment Canada short-range forecast for Yellowknife shows no chance of showers until at least Saturday.
HAY RIVER AND KAKISA
The communities of Hay River and Kakisa remain under an evacuation order due to a fire that crossed Highway 1, blocking an exit route.
Fire activity increased due to rising temperatures in the area. Over the next few days crews are preparing for 28 C with wind expected to push smoke towards Hay River.
"Working with support from Ontario and the military, crews have completed approximately 10 km of tightlining, and will continue that work until they reach 30-40 km," an update on the N.W.T. government website reads.
A portion of road out of Hay River and Enterprise remains closed, the highway condition map shows.
The fire is about eight kilometres south of Hay River and 14 kilometres east of Kakisa.
------
WE WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU
Are you impacted by the wildfires currently blazing across British Columbia and Northwest Territories? Have you been forced to evacuate your home as a result? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your photos and videos from the ground, as well as your name, general location and phone number. Your material may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
