OTTAWA -- A flight with Canadian Armed Forces Elite Operatives and staff from the Canadian Embassy in Afghanistan landed in Ottawa this evening, according to the Department of National Defence.

The flight, which departed from Cologne, Germany, became the fifth known flight to repatriate Canadian citizens and Afghans who helped the Canadian Armed Forces and Canadian Embassy to arrive back in Canada since the federal government started emergency flights on Aug. 4.

One official at the Ottawa airport told CTV News that no Afghans were on this flight.

Another flight landed in Toronto this evening carrying Afghans who have come to Canada under Special Immigration Measures, according to Global Affairs Canada.

The Canadian Embassy in Afghanistan was closed on Sunday, as the federal government cited "serious challenges" to its ability to ensure safety and security at the embassy.

Today, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau said there are still Canadian Armed Forces members in Afghanistan but said that all processing of visas for Afghan’s looking to leave for Canada was being done remotely.

Trudeau also added that as of Monday at least 807 Afghans have been evacuated and 500 have arrived in Canada, though thousands remain stranded in an increasingly volatile and desperate situation.

The Taliban have seized nearly all of Afghanistan in just over a week and breached the capital on Sunday.

With files from the Canadian Press and Rachel Aiello