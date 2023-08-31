CAF efforts in N.W.T. extended to Sept. 5 'pending further re-assessment'

Support from the Canadian Armed Forces in the Northwest Territories is set to expire on Sept. 5 "pending further re-assessment," a military spokesperson says.

The military approved a Request for Assistance extension on Aug. 25 that would see personnel stay on the ground until Sept. 5. However, anything beyond that would likely depend on another extension.

As of Wednesday, about 300 Operation LENTUS members are supporting efforts to fight the wildfires in the N.W.T. The land task force is aiding the communities of Yellowknife and Hay River by building security belts, fire breaks and helping protect critical infrastructure.

Fires near Hay River continue to threaten the town while the blaze near Yellowknife is being held by crews.

Reports from fire officials on Wednesday say a quiet few days of fire activity has allowed crews to hold the blaze in Hay River but conditions are expected to change.

"Friday has the potential to be a very challenging day of firefighting – with hot, dry, conditions and winds from the south-southwest, southwest…This would cause significant growth of the fire to the east," an online update on the Hay River fire reads.

This week, government officials laid out the plan for re-entry for Yellowknife residents, though didn't give a timeline of when people can return home.

The city is on phase three of the plan, calling essential workers back to set up critical services.

This comes as the N.W.T. RCMP released a statement on Wednesday warning officials that a group of 50 vehicles is planning on going to Yellowknife before the evacuation order is lifted.

"They will not stop at checkpoints," Cpl. Matt Halstead of the N.W.T. RCMP wrote.