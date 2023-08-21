CAF deploys more than 300 personnel to Yellowknife area; city expected to give update

Fires continue to burn close to communities in the Northwest Territories while evacuations are ongoing.

Here's the latest:

The City of Yellowknife and the Government of the N.W.T. will give a joint fire update at 7 p.m. MT on Monday

Fires about 15 kilometres from Yellowknife could be pushed away from city on Monday

More than 300 CAF personnel, 14 helicopters and heavy equipment are focused on the fires around Yellowknife

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau comments on "horrific" wildfires in N.W.T. and B.C.

Mike Westwick, a fire information officer for the N.W.T. told CTVNews.ca in an interview Monday morning about 65 per cent of the population of the territory is under an evacuation order.

"The human toll of this wildfire season is unparalleled," Westwick said. "So many of my friends who are currently out of home right now, so many of all of these responders, friends and family, who are displaced as we work desperately hard to get folks back as soon as possible and as safe as safely as possible."

YELLOWKNIFE

The wildfire threatening the City of Yellowknife is about 15 kilometres northwest of the municipality. The weather and firefighting have aided crews to pause the spread.

An update on Monday says rain over the last 72 hours has given opportunities to push the fire back.

"With help from rain and changing wind conditions, we’re now in a position to pursue direct attack on the perimeter of this fire. We are mobilizing the personnel and skillsets required," the update on the N.W.T. website reads. "This will be a huge task – with more than 40km of hot line to attack along the eastern perimeter of the fire (closest to Yellowknife)."

Air forces continue to reduce fire intensity on Monday.

Road advisories are in place along Highway 3 leading out of the territory's capital on Monday.

Evacuation orders are also in place for the city's 20,000 residents as they flee the threat of wildfires.

Highway 3 is under an advisory between kilometres 240 to 339 —the Behchoko and Yellowknife access — with a live travel map showing it "may close with little or no notice."

Advisories are from both the threat of fire and ongoing smoke in the area.

Evacuees from Yellowknife, territorial capital of the Northwest Territories, make their way along highway 3, at the edge of a burned forest, on their way into Ft. Providence, N.W.T., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden)

TRUDEAU COMMENTS ON WILDFIRES

At a childcare announcement in P.E.I. ahead of a federal cabinet retreat, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commented on the "horrific situations" in both the N.W.T. and B.C.

"People are fleeing for their lives, they're worried about their communities, and Canadians from coast to coast to coast are watching in horror, the images of apocalyptic devastation and fires going on in communities that so many of us know, and so many of us have friends in," Trudeau said. "This is a scary and heartbreaking time for people."

The government is monitoring the situation, the prime minister said, particularly in the communities of Kelowna, B.C. and around Yellowknife as fires continue to encroach on the cities.

The federal cabinet is set to host an incident response group around the wildfires to coordinate with lower-tiered governments and fire crews.

Trudeau said a number of firefighters have "stepped up" to support the communities and the response from Canadians is "inspiring."

"It has been the very best of Canada that we've seen through these difficult times, through this incredibly difficult summer," he said. "I just want to say how inspiring it is to know that no matter how bad things get, Canadians are going to continue to be there for each other."

OUTSIDE CREWS JOINED FIGHT

"Firefighters from South Africa were actually departing from Yellowknife. They've been on a long tour here. They've done some really good work," Westwick said.

Fire crews from Ontario, New Brunswick, Alberta, Yukon and pilots from Manitoba are currently on the ground fighting the fires.

"It truly is a cross-Canada effort," Westwick said. "The international assistance was absolutely appreciated, everyone coming together to keep people safe, which is exactly why we do this job."

FORT SMITH

Fort Smith has a wildfire four kilometres from the town while crews prepare for the worst as the weather is predicted to be hot and dry over the next few days.

"Tuesday's looking to be especially challenging for the Fort Smith area," he said.

The community of 2,248 has a fire looming just outside its borders.

Westwick says the fire started in Wood Buffalo National Park. Crews had a "break" from the weather and were able to make gains.

"The unified command team there has been putting in some really good work taking advantage of that weather and continuing to build upon a huge network of fuel breaks," he said.

Westwick says crews are digging away forest down to the earth to "discourage" growth to slow the fire from reaching the community. Much of the work in the area is to protect structures using a sprinkler line from Salt River (north of Fort Smith) to Fitzgerald, Alta.

"They've got tough days ahead down there, we've got some hot dry conditions coming and some southerly winds," he said. "That's a situation that could push the fire towards there, but they're doing absolutely everything they can, under the circumstances to protect these communities."

HAY RIVER

Southerly winds are pushing the fire toward Hay River closing Highway 5, and some northerly winds are pushing part of the fire "back on itself."

"It's a challenging situation down there in Hay River. Those areas are going to see significant drying as well over the next couple of days and a return of potential for southerly winds," Westwick said.

The military is on its way to assist the area. The community was one of the first places to be evacuated due to fires in the territory.

Similarly to Fort Smith, crews are setting up defensive barriers to keep the fire from spreading including sprinkler systems around the town.

"The town of Hay River, unfortunately, got some practice on this. This is the second time they've been potentially impacted by wildfire in terms of being very close to their community," Westwick said.

SMALLER COMMUNITIES

There are 236 fires across the territory many in remote or threatening small communities.

The community of 66 people in Jean Marie River was evacuated as a fire moved into the area.

Located about 360 kilometres northwest of Hay River, the community had its highway access point cut off due to the blaze.

"We've got a good handle on that, it hasn't grown in the past few days," Westwick said. "We hope to have some good news for folks very soon."

Another fire burning near the remote community of Inuvik was causing "significant concern."

"With some cooling temperatures and some good firefighting work, we've been able to eliminate the threat from the community there," Westwick said. "They were under an evacuation notice, (which has) since been lifted."

As of Monday, the fire danger forecast for the Sahtu region, which includes the communities of Délı̨nę, Colville Lake, Norman Wells, Fort Good Hope and Tulita, ranges from low to high.

On Monday the community of Délı̨nę, on Great Bear Lake, is seeing high fire danger, but the threat changes to medium Tuesday and Wednesday, the N.W.T. website shows.

Westwick says proactive steps towards fighting the fire including structure protection and sprinkler systems in remote areas are the priorities.

"We hope that that threat is going to be eliminated soon after some more good work on the ground," he said.

