Bystanders save mom, baby from random knife attack in Greater Sudbury, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019 10:41AM EDT
SUDBURY, Ont. -- Police in Greater Sudbury, Ont., are hailing a bystander for intervening in a random on-street knife attack on a woman and her baby.
They say the incident Monday afternoon left the 35-year-old woman in critical condition with a neck wound and the nine-month-old with multiple bruises.
The attacker and victims did not know each other.
Police say the bystander disarmed and pinned down the attacker until police arrived.
A 25-year-old man is charged with attempted murder and weapons offences.
Police say he needed hospital treatment for self-inflicted wounds.
In a statement, Greater Sudbury police thanked bystanders for saving the lives of the victims.
"We would like to thank the community member who intervened, putting the safety of others above his own," police said. "We would also like to thank the community member who provided medical aid to the woman until paramedics arrived."
