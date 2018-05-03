By the numbers: New Brunswick's record-setting flood
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 3, 2018 3:25PM EDT
FREDERICTON -- Some key numbers Thursday from flooded New Brunswick:
81: Number of roads and bridges fully closed to traffic.
5: Roads partially closed.
$172.50: Amount of fine for driving around road barricades, according to Saint John police.
More than 200: Detour, in kilometres, around Trans-Canada Highway closure between Moncton and Fredericton.
4: Number of ferries affected by the floods.
5.4: Number of metres Saint John River was above sea level Thursday.
5.8: Number of metres the river could reach Saturday.
100: Approximate number of homes evacuated by Thursday morning.
$160,000: Maximum government assistance for private homes, not including recreational properties, damaged by floods.
10,000: Number of sandbags sent to the Grand Bay-Westfield area by Cooke Aquaculture of Blacks Harbour.
347: Number of NB Power customers who have had service disconnected due to flooding.
