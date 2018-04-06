

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Ottawa-area teenager Jonathan Pitre, known as the ‘Butterfly Boy’ because of the rare skin condition he suffered from, has died.

Pitre, 17, died in hospital in Minnesota on Wednesday evening. His mother, Tina Boileau, called TSN’s James Duthie on Thursday morning to break the news.

“Jonathan was the most courageous young man I’ve ever met,” Duthie wrote in an Instagram post. “He had the toughest life imagineable, [sic] and yet always saw the positive in it...always found hope through endless pain. His disease gave him a purpose...to help educate, and help other kids with EB.”

Pitre was born with epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a painful and incurable genetic disorder that caused his delicate skin to easily tear and blister. He spent the majority of his life undergoing operations and treatments, including an experimental stem cell transfusion at the University of Minnesota, to improve his quality of life.

In October, it seemed as if Pitre’s condition was improving. He was discharged from the hospital in Minnesota, Minn. His mother wrote that her son’s skin was “healing in ways it has never before” in a Facebook post a few weeks before he was allowed to leave the hospital.

The pair had been living in an apartment in Minneapolis not far from the hospital.