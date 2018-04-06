'Butterfly Boy' Jonathan Pitre has died
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, April 6, 2018 7:18AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 6, 2018 7:45AM EDT
The Ottawa-area teenager Jonathan Pitre, known as the ‘Butterfly Boy’ because of the rare skin condition he suffered from, has died.
Pitre, 17, died in hospital in Minnesota on Wednesday evening. His mother, Tina Boileau, called TSN’s James Duthie on Thursday morning to break the news.
“Jonathan was the most courageous young man I’ve ever met,” Duthie wrote in an Instagram post. “He had the toughest life imagineable, [sic] and yet always saw the positive in it...always found hope through endless pain. His disease gave him a purpose...to help educate, and help other kids with EB.”
Pitre was born with epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a painful and incurable genetic disorder that caused his delicate skin to easily tear and blister. He spent the majority of his life undergoing operations and treatments, including an experimental stem cell transfusion at the University of Minnesota, to improve his quality of life.
In October, it seemed as if Pitre’s condition was improving. He was discharged from the hospital in Minnesota, Minn. His mother wrote that her son’s skin was “healing in ways it has never before” in a Facebook post a few weeks before he was allowed to leave the hospital.
The pair had been living in an apartment in Minneapolis not far from the hospital.
Our friend and inspiration Jonathan Pitre has passed away at 17. Jonathan was the most courageous young man I’ve ever met. He had the toughest life imagineable, and yet always saw the positive in it...always found hope through endless pain. His disease gave him a purpose...to help educate, and help other kids with EB. This is my favourite pic with Jonny. It was the first night I met him in person. We had heard he wanted to be a sportscaster, so he came down to TSN and joined the panel for a night. And he was a natural. Jonny was an old soul. So smart, so kind, so brave. He loved sports, loved The Flash, loved reading, especially science fiction, adored his dog Gibson. Keep his incredible Mom Tina and the rest of his family in your hearts. We will miss you bud, and never ever forget you.
