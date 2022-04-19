Butterflies in Spirit: Dancing for missing, murdered Indigenous women and girls
In a Vancouver community centre, beat-filled music blares from a multi-purpose room where a group of women is dancing.
They are rehearsing for an upcoming performance in which every choreographed step is meant to make a statement.
"We are called Butterflies in Spirit, and we use dance as a way to raise awareness about murdered, missing Indigenous women and girls," said Palexelsiya Lorelei Williams.
Williams is a well-known advocate from the Skatin and Sts'Ailes First Nations. She founded the dance troupe, which uses traditional and modern choreography, 10 years ago.
"I do a lot of work to end violence against women and girls," said the 42 year old. "When creating the group, I just thought of butterflies because like so many women they are transformative, strong and resilient."
Williams is not a professional dancer and never intended to mix advocacy with art, but that's exactly what happened.
"While I was attending a rally, a stranger gave me a poster to carry, and on it there were little newspaper clippings of those who were murdered and missing."
At the time, Williams was struck by how small the font was and how no one was focusing on the important message written on the paper she was holding.
With that, she decided to do more to draw attention to those who were lost and forgotten.
"I put pictures of the missing and murdered on T-shirts," she said. “I could keep walking in rallies, but I knew I needed to get more attention, so that is when I thought of dancing at events."
Williams first tested her idea back in April 2012, when she organized an impromptu performance at a busy downtown Vancouver intersection.
"Family members of women and girls who were missing and murdered wanted to join me. They not only wanted to dance, but raise awareness for their loved one."
While that first performance was memorable and formed the foundation for Butterflies in Spirit, it was also extremely personal for Williams.
"My aunt went missing two years before I was even born. I grew up in that and I always saw my family hurting and crying for her."
Belinda Williams was last seen in B.C's Lower Mainland in the late 1970s. There's very little police or public information about her disappearance.
"Belinda isn't my only missing relative," said Williams. "My cousin Tanya Holyk went missing and then her DNA was later found on serial killer Robert Pickton's farm."
It's estimated there are thousands of Indigenous women and girls who have been murdered or who have disappeared in recent decades.
According to the Native Women's Association of Canada, "only 53 per cent of murder cases in NWAC’s Sisters In Spirit database have been solved, compared to 84 per cent of all murder cases across the country."
While the dancers move to the rhythm, a woman known as JB the First Lady counts to the beat and shouts words of encouragement.
She's a songwriter, hip-hop artist and long-standing member of the Butterflies.
"To bring awareness to MMIWG is so important," she said. "These are not just a headline in the news. These are daughters, mothers, aunties, grandmothers, and we need to remember them."
Every member of Butterflies in Spirit has had a loved one impacted by violence. Many in the group have also had relatives traumatized by Canada's residential school system.
"I did not like being Indigenous, I was so ashamed of myself for years before joining the group," said Maranda Johnson.
Johnson has been with the Butterflies since the group first formed. She credits her fellow dancers with helping her reconnect to her culture and traditions.
"I have become so proud of my Indigenous heritage," she said. "This group is so supportive and we stand beside each other in real sisterhood."
There is a power in that pride and it is something Williams also possesses.
Indigenous delegates hold a ceremony in St. Peter's Square outside the Vatican. (CTV National News)
In Italy recently, she joined other Indigenous leaders who were in Vatican City for historic meetings with Pope Francis.
While there, she called on the Catholic Church to acknowledge its role in the legacy of trauma that has lead to so many missing and murdered women, girls and two-spirit people.
"When I look at reconciliation, the genocide has to stop." she said. "Not a lot of people know this or want to believe this, but it's still happening."
With that, Williams and her Butterflies are determined to keep going.
At the end of April, they will mark a milestone anniversary, one in which they'll celebrate a decade of using dance to advocate and honour the missing and murdered.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada sanctions Putin's daughters, sending Ukraine 'heavy artillery'
Canada is sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, as part of a fresh round of punitive measures aimed at more than two dozen 'close associates' of Putin, including Russian oligarchs and their family members. And, responding to a request from Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trudeau said Canada will be sending more 'heavy artillery' to Ukraine.
Woman shoved onto Toronto subway tracks speaks out as video emerges of disturbing incident
The 39-year-old woman who was shoved onto Toronto subway tracks said she felt like she was going to die and doesn't understand why she was pushed.
Ontario to allow new home sales tactic that would change the bidding process
The Ontario government is introducing new real estate regulations that would allow home sellers to share bids on their property and disclose the details of competing offers.
Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in Ukraine's east
Russia assaulted cities and towns along a boomerang-shaped front hundreds of miles long and poured more troops into Ukraine on Tuesday in a potentially pivotal battle for control of the country's eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories.
Uber Canada to drop mask mandate for drivers and passengers
Uber Canada will no longer require its drivers and passengers to wear masks while using their service as of April 22.
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King charged with perjury, obstruction of justice
Ottawa convoy protest organizer Pat King is now facing perjury and obstruction of justice charges related to testimony he gave at his bail review hearing last week.
Muslim space at University of Guelph allegedly desecrated during campus event
A University of Guelph student association is apologizing after basins used by Muslim students to cleanse themselves before prayer were allegedly urinated in during an event on campus.
Thousands of Sunwing passengers left in limbo due to technical glitch
Sunwing Airlines Inc. says thousands of passengers remain stranded and the start of vacations delayed for others as the company continues to struggle with a technical problem that has grounded flights.
No plans to change masking policy on planes, trains in Canada as U.S. drops mandate: Alghabra
Canada's Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says masking guidelines while travelling still apply, as the U.S. moves to drop its national mandate.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Can you be addicted to food? Theory on what's fuelling North America's obesity problem gains ground
W5 investigates a theory that's not widely accepted in scientific circles, but is gaining ground: that North America's obesity problem is being fuelled by a physical addiction to highly processed foods.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
What is a Russian oligarch?
In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Exclusive: Doctors tell W5 why they spoke out during the pandemic
For the past two years, a number of doctors across Canada have advocated for their patients and questioned the role of politics in the handling of COVID-19. To explore the issues, W5 convened a group of seven physicians from across the country.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Toronto
-
Woman shoved onto Toronto subway tracks speaks out as video emerges of disturbing incident
The 39-year-old woman who was shoved onto Toronto subway tracks said she felt like she was going to die and doesn't understand why she was pushed.
-
Travellers denied boarding Swoop flight after airline mistakenly forces passengers to take COVID-19 tests
Multiple people were denied boarding a Swoop flight departing from Toronto on Tuesday because airline staff said a negative COVID-19 test was still mandatory, despite the Jamaican government dropping the requirement last week.
-
Ontario to allow new home sales tactic that would change the bidding process
The Ontario government is introducing new real estate regulations that would allow home sellers to share bids on their property and disclose the details of competing offers.
Ottawa
-
Greenberg family would 'likely participate' in new Senators ownership group
One of Ottawa’s most prominent real estate executives said he isn’t ruling out being part of a possible new Ottawa Senators ownership group.
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King charged with perjury, obstruction of justice
Ottawa convoy protest organizer Pat King is now facing perjury and obstruction of justice charges related to testimony he gave at his bail review hearing last week.
-
No injuries reported after STO bus catches fire in Gatineau
No one has been reported hurt after an STO bus caught fire in Gatineau Tuesday afternoon.
Barrie
-
Suspect dies after rollover crash in police cruiser in Oro-Medonte: SIU report
A police pursuit from Muskoka to Oro-Medonte ended with one man in custody and another dead following a rollover in a police cruiser.
-
Man's death ruled homicide after body found in Bradford canal: police
A man's death has been ruled a homicide after his body was pulled from the canal in Bradford.
-
Gun-toting man arrested in Midland
An unwanted visitor to Beauchamp Court in Midland on Saturday faces a slew of weapons charges.
Kitchener
-
Muslim space at University of Guelph allegedly desecrated during campus event
A University of Guelph student association is apologizing after basins used by Muslim students to cleanse themselves before prayer were allegedly urinated in during an event on campus.
-
'Blurring the line between the virtual and the physical word': Waterloo researchers helping develop the metaverse
A team at the University of Waterloo is working on research described as “the evolution of the internet,” in part through a grant from Meta, the parent company of Facebook.
-
Wellesley couple stuck in Mexico amid Sunwing network issue affecting hundreds
A couple from Wellesley are among hundreds of Canadians stranded by a Sunwing network issue that is now entering its second day.
London
-
Guilty verdict returned at London, Ont. murder trial
Late Tuesday afternoon, the jury at the second degree murder trial of Robert Ashley Williams, 39, started its deliberations.
-
First phase of Adelaide Street North underpass project begins in London, Ont.
Workers wasted no time Tuesday starting to take apart Central Avenue in London, Ont. as the first phase of the Adelaide Street North underpass project begins.
-
Gun-related incident under investigation
London police are investigating after reports of gunshots in an apartment complex on Saturday.
Windsor
-
Windsor Mayor touring LG battery factory in Europe, trying to land supply chain investment
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens is in Poland Tuesday and Germany later this week pitching Windsor as the best place to situate the supply chain needed to feed the $5 billion Stellantis and LG electric vehicle battery plant.
-
Local songwriter 'shocked' music to be used on American show
Christee Palace will hear her music Wednesday night during an episode of Temptation Island.
-
'Armed and dangerous' suspect identified in Forest Glade shooting investigation
Windsor police have identified the outstanding suspect wanted in connection with a shooting outside of a Forest Glade bowling alley.
Montreal
-
Judge chides Quebec dad for taking son, 10, to 'Freedom Convoy' protests
A Quebec judge has ordered a father to stop taking his 10-year-old son to anti-mandate protests after he brought the boy to the 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa in February.
-
Talbot earns shutout as Minnesota Wild blank Montreal Canadiens 2-0
The Canadiens (20-46-11) threatened in the second period but couldn't find the back of the net.
-
Man, 19, sent to hospital after stabbing in Montreal North
A teenager is in hospital after police say he was stabbed Tuesday afternoon in Montreal North.
Atlantic
-
Communities most affected by N.S. mass shooting lacking proper mental health services
Tuesday marks the second day of remembrance for the victims of Nova Scotia's mass shooting, and two years later, the emotional scars remain for many.
-
Ottawa spending $22 million for upgrades to New Brunswick long-term care homes
The federal government is investing more than $22 million to improve services for residents of long-term care homes in New Brunswick, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday during a visit to the northern town of Dalhousie, N.B.
-
Nova Scotia to invoke interrupter clause for diesel oil, gas prices will remain the same
Diesel prices in Nova Scotia will be adjusted at midnight Tuesday as the province's Utility and Review Board (NSUARB) invokes its interrupter clause.
Winnipeg
-
Sunwing flight delays leaves Kenora woman grounded in Cuba
A Kenora woman vacationing in Cuba is one of thousands of travellers experiencing delays after a holiday destination airline experienced system issues.
-
Transparency questioned after Ontario school district pulls Cree author's book
Ontario school board trustees are seeking transparency and clarity after a Winnipeg-based Cree author's children's book was temporarily pulled from schools over complaints.
-
Witness in Eduardo Balaquit homicide trial testifies about vehicle break-in, stolen bankcards and fraudulent transactions
A trial for the man accused of manslaughter in the disappearance of 59-year-old Eduardo Balaquit nearly four years ago continued Tuesday after it was postponed due to last week’s storm.
Calgary
-
Construction closes Hwy 1 until May long weekend; improved safety comes with short term challenges
Driving to Kamloops or Vancouver will take at least another hour and a half for the next month as crews work to straighten a 4.8 kilometre stretch of road just east of Golden.
-
Snowfall warning issued for Calgary
A snowfall warning was issued for Calgary by Environment Canada Tuesday at 5:43 p.m., as the city was walloped by significantly more snow than originally forecast.
-
Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2
Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.
Edmonton
-
'Don't believe in socialism': Kenney happy to leave insurance rates to the free market
Alberta's premier accused his NDP opponents of wanting to bring in public auto insurance Tuesday, a move that Jason Kenney said would result in "Soviet-style" lack of choice, like other provinces.
-
First-of-its-kind country music program in Canada launches at MacEwan University
MacEwan University launched the Distinguished Visiting Artist in Country Music program Tuesday, the first university program of its kind in Canada.
-
Artwork made by local doctor and musician being sold to raise money for Ukraine
A local musician and doctor are teaming up to raise funds for humanitarian relief in Ukraine.
Vancouver
-
Family of B.C. mother who sacrificed her life to save her children from runaway van is suing Amazon
The husband and twin daughters of a B.C. woman who died after being hit by a rolling delivery van are suing two logistics companies and Amazon.
-
B.C. paramedics in Poland preparing to deliver ambulances, supplies to Ukraine
Two first responders from Vancouver Island are now in Poland getting ready to deliver much-needed medical equipment to front-line workers in Ukraine.
-
12-year-old podcaster wraps up hockey and hospitals tour in Vancouver
A boy who has undergone three open-heart surgeries is using his love of hockey to spread awareness of the work Canadian children's hospitals are doing to save lives.
Politics
-
Canada sanctions Putin's daughters, sending Ukraine 'heavy artillery'
Canada is sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, as part of a fresh round of punitive measures aimed at more than two dozen 'close associates' of Putin, including Russian oligarchs and their family members. And, responding to a request from Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trudeau said Canada will be sending more 'heavy artillery' to Ukraine.
-
No plans to change masking policy on planes, trains in Canada as U.S. drops mandate: Alghabra
Canada's Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says masking guidelines while travelling still apply, as the U.S. moves to drop its national mandate.
-
First deadline arrives for Conservative leadership race, 10 days until final one
At least eight candidates have crossed the first threshold to having their names appear on the final ballot of the Conservative Party of Canada leadership race.
Health
-
Traffic noise linked to higher risk of heart attack, study says
People who live in neighbourhoods with constant traffic noise are at higher risk of hospitalization for heart attacks compared with those who live in quieter areas, according to a recently published population-based study out of Rutgers University.
-
Moderna announces step toward updating COVID shots for fall
Moderna hopes to offer updated COVID-19 boosters in the fall that combine its original vaccine with protection against the Omicron variant. On Tuesday, it reported a preliminary hint that such an approach might work.
-
Patients at greater risk of dementia after COVID-19 pneumonia, study finds
Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia have a higher risk of being diagnosed with dementia compared to those with other types of pneumonias, according to a new study from the University of Missouri.
Sci-Tech
-
Jupiter's moon Europa may have a habitable ice shell
On Jupiter's moon Europa, a saltwater ocean exists deep beneath a thick ice shell. Now, a surprising connection between the ice shell and the Greenland ice sheet on Earth has provided new insight: Europa's ocean may be habitable, according to a new study.
-
Japan researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance salty taste
Japanese researchers have developed computerized chopsticks that enhance salty tastes, potentially helping those who need to reduce sodium in their diets.
-
Western University’s all-sky camera network captures large fireball near Lake Simcoe
The region might be currently under a winter weather travel advisory, but late last night, there was a fireball that lit up the sky north of Toronto.
Entertainment
-
Kardashians conspired to end Blac Chyna reality show, lawyer says
Kris Jenner falsely accused Blac Chyna of physically abusing Jenner's son Rob Kardashian in a broader effort to force the couple's reality show 'Rob & Chyna' to be cancelled, Chyna's lawyer said Tuesday during opening statements in a Los Angeles trial.
-
The axe from 'The Shining' is now on sale for almost $74,000
The prop axe used in some of 'The Shining’s' scariest scenes in 1980 and is now up for sale at U.K.-based Paul Fraser’s Collectibles for $73,823.
-
'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach wins 11th consecutive match Tuesday
Nova Scotia's Mattea Roach won her 11th consecutive match on 'Jeopardy!' Tuesday night, bringing her total winnings to US$244,882.
Business
-
Citing Russia's war, IMF cuts global growth forecast to 3.6 per cent
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday downgraded the outlook for the world economy this year and next, blaming Russia's war in Ukraine for disrupting global commerce, pushing up oil prices, threatening food supplies and increasing uncertainty already heightened by the coronavirus and its variants.
-
Elon Musk promises $0 board salaries if his Twitter takeover succeeds as company adopts 'poison pill'
Elon Musk took a swipe at the board of Twitter on Monday after the social media company adopted a 'poison pill' to protect itself from the second-biggest shareholder's $43 billion cash buyout offer.
-
Canadian manufacturers hope for exemptions from latest Buy American provisions
Canadian manufacturers are once again facing the risk of being hit by U.S. protectionism and the need to fight for crucial exemptions.
Lifestyle
-
sponsored
sponsored | Swapping skates leads to new Olympic journey for former hockey star
From a complete unknown in the speed skating world to a future shining star, Ryan Gibson, 23, is learning the ropes of the sport and aiming for an Olympic debut.
-
Do you split your Oreo? Researchers at MIT explain how to make the filling stick to one side
Whether you prefer the filling intact on one half of the cookie or spread evenly when you open it up, researchers at MIT asked the long-plaguing question: How do you make sure you get the Oreo just the way you want it every time?
-
Spitfire restoration preserves spirit of iconic Second World War fighter
At an airfield on the outskirts of London, England, a precious Spitfire fighter that once flew with the Royal Canadian Air Force is taking to the skies once again thanks to a team of restoration experts.
Sports
-
Football world sends condolences to Cristiano Ronaldo and family following news of his baby son's death
The football world has been offering support and sympathy to Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo and his family following the announcement on Monday of his baby son's death.
-
Red Deer to hold Hlinka Gretzky Cup before World Juniors return to Edmonton in August
Edmonton will be the sole host of the 2022 men's world junior championship and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup will be held in Red Deer, Alta., this summer.
-
Boxer Amir Khan says he was robbed at gunpoint in London
Boxer Amir Khan says was he robbed at gunpoint on Monday while he was out in London with wife Faryal Makhdoom.
Autos
-
Bike rack obscuring licence plate nets Calgarian $162 fine
A bike rack on the back of his car cost a Calgary man $162 when he was stopped by police after returning from a cycling trip with his wife.
-
Metro Vancouver gas prices jump back over $2/litre at some stations
The price of gas jumped back over 200 cents per litre at some Metro Vancouver gas stations on the long weekend.
-
Electric car buyers face shortages, long wait times amid high gas prices
Sticker shock at the pump is driving more and more Canadians towards buying electric vehicles. But manufacturers are having trouble keeping up with the demand, leading to long wait times for buyers.